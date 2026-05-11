NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen's Unbeatable Road Racing Reign and Connor Zilisch's Disappointing Finish

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen made history by becoming the winningest driver in their history, surpassing Ross Chastain with his seventh career win on road courses. Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch had high hopes but ended up with a disappointing finish after a late tire issue.

Shane van Gisbergen is now the winningest driver in Trackhouse Racing history, surpassing Ross Chastain with his seventh career win -- all on road courses.

It's truly incredible to see just how unbeatable the three-time Supercars champion has been over the past two years, even with how close the field is in modern NASCAR. He has only last one of the last seven road/street course races, and even then, he finished a close second. Sunday's race was perhaps the best example of just how good Van Gisbergen is, but he wasn't the only one who impressed us at the Glen.

Here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from Round 12 of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season from the Finger Lakes region of New York





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Cup Shane Van Gisbergen Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Connor Zilisch Finger Lakes Region Of New York Road Racing Unbeatable Close Finish Strategy Flat Tire Double Top Ten Austin Dillon Kyle Busch Joey Logano

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Recap: Connor Zilisch Snatches Win at Watkins Glen InternationalDefending series champion Jesse Love was stretching the fuel while Connor Zilisch was running him down on fresher tires. Even after slicing through the mud and damaging his car, Zilisch ran Love down, passing him in the final corner on the final lap, snatching the win away for JR Motorsports.

Read more »

Shane van Gisbergen's Historic Win at Watkins Glen in 2026 NASCAR Cup RacingThe thrilling and dramatic 2026 NASCAR Cup Race, featuring the legendary driver Shane van Gisbergen's historic win at Watkins Glen, where he took his seventh career win and Trackhouse Racing's first win of the season.

Read more »

NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen Wins 100-Lap Race at Watkins GlenAfter a thrilling 100-lap race, Australian driver Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious, beating Michael McDowell by 7.2 seconds. Meanwhile, teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch bagged Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins, respectively.

Read more »

Shane Van Gisbergen is who they say he is after win at The GlenThe odds were stacked against the Trackhouse 97, not that it mattered

Read more »