NASCAR Cup: Shane van Gisbergen Wins 100-Lap Race at Watkins Glen

After a thrilling 100-lap race, Australian driver Shane van Gisbergen emerged victorious, beating Michael McDowell by 7.2 seconds. Meanwhile, teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch bagged Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins, respectively.

After 100 laps of NASCAR Cup racing at Watkins Glen , pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen walked away with the checkered flag. He made up 29 seconds in 18 laps during the final stint, and ultimately won the race by 7.2 seconds over Michael McDowell.

Ty Gibbs was leading the strategy for those who cut out a pit stop, finishing third. Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick filled out the rest of the top five. Along with the win, SVG also led the way at the end of Stage 2, while teammate Ross Chastain won Stage 1. Connor Zilisch earned the fastest lap bonus with a 1:12.541s.

SVG also led the most laps, leading 74 of 100 laps. McDowell, Gibbs, and Chastain were the only other drivers who led any laps during the race. It was a fairly clean race as well, with only Cody Ware failing to reach the checkered flag and 32 of 38 starters finishing on the lead lap. Read Also: NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup results # driver manufacturer laps time gap pits laps led retirement pts best time best la





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NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen Shane Van Gisbergen Michael Mcdowell Ty Gibbs Chase Briscoe Tyler Reddick Ross Chastain Connor Zilisch Fastest Lap Bonus Most Laps Led Clean Race

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