NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace mourns death of Kyle Busch, leaving racing world in shock

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch with heartfelt tribute The news of Kyle Busch passing away after complications from severe pneumonia has shocked the racing world.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace mourns the death of Kyle Busch . NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace looked heartbroken as he was filmed mourning the death of fellow star Kyle Busch .

Footage emerged of Wallace kneeling beside Busch's No.8, which is painted on the infield at turn one of the site of this week's Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and father of two, died of complications after suffering with 'severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis' on Thursday, shortly after being hospitalized. On Instagram, Wallace shared a series of pictures of both him and Busch.

He captioned it: 'My eyes hurt from all the crying, my heart hurts from the pain. Kyle was a monumental factor in who Bubba Wallace is today. I sit here and look at all things around me and all the things I've been able to accomplish.. Kyle played a role in every aspect.

💔'Richard Childress Racing announced on Friday that it would be temporarily retiring the No 8 until Busch's 11-year-old son Brexton follows in his father's footsteps. Teams arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning ahead of Sunday's race, where Busch's blue and white Chevrolet, whose number has been changed from Busch's 8 to 33 in honor of the late racing legend, was rolled onto the track.

NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell confirmed the heartbreaking news and stated that the Coca-Cola 600 race is set to go ahead on Sunday as scheduled. As teams arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, Busch's car was unloaded onto the track in a video shared to social media by NASCAR. A somber environment was captured on video and many fans were seen being overwhelmed with emotion





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Busch NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Death Pneumonia

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