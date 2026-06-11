NASCAR Heads to Pocono for the Great American Getaway 400

A comprehensive look at the upcoming NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway, featuring the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and ARCA Menards Series, including driver updates and schedule.

The NASCAR circuit arrives at the legendary Pocono Raceway this weekend, preparing to tackle one of the most challenging tracks on the calendar, famously known as the Tricky Triangle.

As the series enters the 16th round of the 2026 Cup season, the intensity is reaching a fever pitch. This event is not just about the premier Cup Series; it is a massive weekend of stock car racing that includes the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and the ARCA Menards Series, providing a comprehensive showcase of talent across different levels of the sport.

The Tricky Triangle is notorious for its unique three-turn layout, where each corner requires a completely different approach and setup, making it a true test of both driver skill and engineering precision. Teams will be fighting to optimize their aerodynamics and braking capabilities to conquer the long straights and demanding turns that define this Pennsylvania landmark. Coming into this weekend, the spotlight remains firmly on Denny Hamlin, who is riding a wave of momentum after a historic performance at Michigan.

Hamlin secured his 63rd career victory last weekend, a milestone that places him in a tie with the legendary Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. The victory was more than just a statistic; it was an emotional triumph. Following the race, Hamlin paid a poignant tribute to the fallen NASCAR icon, using a special flag to honor a legacy that has shaped the modern era of the sport.

Meanwhile, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe, finds himself in a different position. Although Briscoe is the defending winner at Pocono Raceway and knows exactly how to navigate the Tricky Triangle, he is still searching for his first victory of the 2026 season. The internal team dynamics will be fascinating to watch as the veteran Hamlin looks to extend his lead while the defending champion Briscoe attempts to break his winless streak on familiar ground.

The entry list for the Great American Getaway 400 presents a mix of established stars and determined underdogs. Out of the 38 entries, two open entries are fighting for a spot in the main event: Daniel Dye, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and the veteran Casey Mears in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet. Both drivers face an uphill battle against the powerhouse teams, but their presence adds a layer of grit to the weekend.

The medical drama also takes center stage as Bell prepares to race despite suffering a fractured wrist during a violent crash at Michigan. His determination to compete despite the injury highlights the extreme physical demands and the relentless spirit of NASCAR drivers.

Furthermore, the community continues to process the tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Richard Childress has officially confirmed that Austin Hill will take over the renumbered No. 33 entry for the remainder of the season, carrying a heavy burden of expectation and legacy as he steps into a role that has been fundamentally altered by tragedy. For the fans eager to follow every moment of the action, the weekend schedule is packed with essential sessions.

The festivities begin with the ARCA Menards Series practice at 12:00pm EST, followed by the NASCAR O'Reilly Series practice at 10:30am EST, which will be available via the CW APP. The main attraction, the NASCAR Cup Series practice, is set for 1:00pm EST, broadcasting live on Prime Video.

Leading up to the green flag, the NASCAR pre-race show will kick off at 2:00pm EST, also on Prime Video, offering deep analysis, driver interviews, and a look at the technical strategies being deployed for the Great American Getaway 400. With the shift toward streaming platforms, fans are encouraged to ensure their subscriptions are active to avoid missing a single lap of what promises to be a high-stakes weekend at Pocono.

This blend of high-speed competition, emotional narratives, and technical challenges makes this round one of the most anticipated events of the 2026 season





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NASCAR Pocono Raceway Denny Hamlin Great American Getaway 400 Cup Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brendan Gaughan Returns to NASCAR Truck Series at Unique Naval Base Coronado Street CourseVeteran racer Brendan Gaughan, 50, is set to return to NASCAR competition, driving the No. 20 Bill McAnally Racing Chevrolet Silverado in the Truck Series race on June 19 at Naval Base Coronado, an all-new street course on an active military base in San Diego. Gaughan, who has a strong history in the Truck Series with eight wins, last competed in NASCAR in 2020 and in the Truck Series in 2013. His family-owned South Point Hotel & Casino sponsors the effort. Gaughan expressed excitement about the unique event and the opportunity to honor the military, citing his long relationship with team owner Bill McAnally.

Read more »

NASCAR: Christopher Bell crash hardest impact in at least a decadeThe Joe Gibbs Racing driver will compete this weekend at Pocono Raceway

Read more »

Brad Keselowski's Expectations for the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Naval Base CoronadoBrad Keselowski, a NASCAR driver, has summed up his expectations for the upcoming race at Naval Base Coronado as a survival race and a challenging event for the drivers. He believes the second-ever street course event should be an eventful one, considering the bumps, railroad tracks, and the faster speeds into heavy braking areas.

Read more »

NASCAR Driver Sheldon Creed Debuts New Partnership: Brain Health DeviceSheldon Creed, a NASCAR driver, is debuting a new partnership this weekend in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series race at Pocono Raceway. The partnership involves a device called Vielight, a small, light-emitting device placed on the cranium like a strap that emits flashing red lights and has a component placed in the nostril. The device focuses on near infrared light therapy to support mitochondrial activity, cerebral blood flow, and overall neurological function.

Read more »