Nat Sciver-Brunt urges England team to follow Alice Capsey's lead after five-wicket defeat to Australia

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has urged her team to take inspiration from Alice Capsey's innings after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Australia in their T20 World Cup warm-up match.

As England suffer five-wicket defeat to Australia four days out from T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, Nat Sciver-Brunt urges team to look to Alice Capsey 's innings for inspiration.

England can take a leaf out of Alice Capsey's book after she delivered another eye-catching display with the bat in Monday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up defeat to Australia. Capsey led England's recovery from 19-3 after Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones and Sciver-Brunt were dismissed inside the opening 25 deliveries, blasting 45 from 36 balls to continue her impressive pre-World Cup form.

Inspiring England to victory at Sophia Gardens ultimately proved too big a hurdle for Capsey to overcome single-handedly, despite dismissing Beth Mooney with the ball, as Ellyse Perry's 64 helped Australia reach their target of 158 with 10 balls to spare. With just days to go until England's T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, Capsey has almost certainly guaranteed a start at Edgbaston, and Sciver-Brunt has challenged her team-mates to follow her lead.

Alice Capsey seems really clear with what she wants to do and how she wants to go about it. She really committed to her shots, the England captain told Sky Sports after the five-wicket defeat in Cardiff. The rest of us can learn a bit from her - but hopefully she doesn't waste her runs in the warm-up games! It is great to have people in form.

Freya Kemp did her World Cup selection hopes no harm as her handy 41 off 27 balls helped England post a respectable 157-6 in 20 overs, giving their bowlers something to defend. We didn't have the best of starts with the bat but we had some brilliant partnerships to get to a great score, Sciver-Brunt added. That set up a platform for Freya Kemp and Dani Gibson to come in and accelerate towards the end.

From where we were, we got a great score. Kemp can be so explosive with the bat and offers that all-round performance. She can affect the game from anywhere. Having not played since April due to a calf strain, Sciver-Brunt's return to the side was another positive for England, despite the defeat.

Nat Sciver-Brunt lasts just seven balls on return from injury as the England captain is bowled in the World Cup warm-up match against Australia. My body feels okay, the England captain, who faced just seven balls before being bowled by Alana King for three, said. I was a bit rusty out there and forgot to tell people to bowl a couple of overs in a row! But it was good to get some cricket in





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