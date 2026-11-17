Natalia Potanina seeks 600 million pounds from her ex-husband in Britain's largest divorce trial. The case tests London's status as a global hub for high-value marital disputes.

Natalia Potanina has formally demanded 600 million pounds to satisfy her reasonable needs in the High Court in London, aiming to secure a larger portion of her ex-husband 22 billion pound fortune. If this claim for a significant share of Vladimir Potanin's wealth is rejected, she has stated she will pursue this substantial sum. The hearing begins tomorrow, marking the start of what is projected to be the largest divorce trial in British history. Natalia Potanina launched her legal case in 2018, and the proceedings will now address her request for 150 million pounds for a new home and a 441 million pound maintenance fund.

Financial Demands and Asset Claims

Natalia Potanina is seeking half of the value of her ex-husband's ultimate beneficial interest in shares in the Russian metals and mining giant Nornickel. She is also requesting half of any dividends paid to Vladimir Potanin since their divorce in 2014. Additionally, she is claiming ownership of a luxury Russian property known as The Autumn House, which the couple spent approximately 111 million pounds on. Her legal team argues that following the divorce, she received only 30.9 million pounds, which they assert constitutes less than one per cent of the couple's total wealth. Lawyers for Vladimir Potanin contend that she has already received around 63 million pounds and argue that her demands are totally out of proportion.

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Legal Jurisdiction and UK Connections

The case has faced significant legal hurdles regarding whether the United Kingdom is the appropriate venue for this dispute. Lawyers for Vladimir Potanin, who serves as a sanctioned mining tycoon, argued that his ex-wife does not have sufficiently strong links to the UK for the case to be heard here. Natalia Potanina moved to London after the divorce in 2014 and became a British citizen. Initially, the High Court rejected her attempt to bring a claim, with a judge warning that allowing the case to proceed would mean there is effectively no limit to divorce tourism. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last September, noting that she had very largely severed her ties with Russia and that the discrepancy between her award in Russia and what she would recover in the UK was significant.

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Background and Lifestyle Standards

Under English law, needs do not refer to basic necessities but to maintaining, so far as possible, the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage. Lawyers for Natalia Potanina pointed to the couple's spectacular lifestyle as the former couple met as teenagers and were married for 30 years. Vladimir Potanin made his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union and controls a vast business empire that includes a major stake in mining giant Norilsk Nickel. He briefly served as Russia's deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s. The pair have three children together, and Mrs Potanina has maintained that the breakdown of their marriage came as a devastating shock after her husband began another relationship. Russian courts previously awarded her half the value of assets held directly by her former husband but excluded much of his vast wealth held through companies and trusts.

Precedent and Global Impact

The previous record for a settlement was the 554 million pounds that Princess Haya bint Al Hussein was awarded against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. Vladimir Potanin was hit with UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Observers believe this case could become a major test of London's status as a global hub for divorce litigation. London has long been regarded as the divorce capital of the world following a series of eye-watering settlements in favour of the financially weaker spouse. Kate Clark, head of family at law firm Mishcon de Reya, noted that the ability of the court to make financial orders in respect of a foreign divorce has not been without controversy. The trial before Mr Justice MacDonald is scheduled to last 15 days and will likely see English lawyers reap vast legal fees from their ultra-wealthy clients who tend to foot the bill for any court costs.