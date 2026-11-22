Natalia Potanina appears in the High Court seeking a £2.1 billion share of Vladimir Potanin's fortune, challenging a previous settlement and claiming fear in Russia.

Natalia Potanina has arrived at London's High Court to pursue a financial settlement valued at £2.1 billion from her former husband, Vladimir Potanin. The former Russian oligarch, who is considered an ally of President Vladimir Putin, was married to Natalia for three decades before their union formally ended in 2014. This legal proceeding represents a significant escalation in a dispute that has lasted over twelve years.

Natalia Potanina Challenges Previous Financial Agreements

Natalia Potanina, now 65, argued before the court that she could not receive a fair hearing within the Russian legal system due to her husband's political connections. She stated that she feels frightened in Moscow and cited an incident where she was followed by black cars, prompting her move to London. She has acquired British citizenship and spent the past decade residing in the UK to pursue this challenge.

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The sought-after sum of £2.1 billion is staggering in its magnitude. If awarded, this settlement would become the most expensive divorce in British legal history. It would significantly surpass the £554 million financial settlement ordered by the High Court in 2021 during the divorce of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Haya bint Al Hussein. Charles Howard KC, counsel for Mrs. Potanina, described the sums involved as really quite breathtaking during the opening day of the hearing.

Origin of the Dispute in November 2013 Dinner Conversation

The roots of this decade-long legal battle trace back to a specific evening in November 2013. Natalia Potanina recalled sitting at the dinner table with her husband and their three children outside Moscow. After the children left the room, the then 52-year-old Vladimir Potanin suggested they get a divorce. Natalia initially believed he was joking, but the metals tycoon was deadly serious.

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That conversation marked the end of their shared life, with neither sharing a bed or home thereafter. According to Natalia, the couple has barely exchanged a word since that night. The shock of the proposal led to a separation that has only grown more acrimonious over time, evolving from a personal split into a complex international legal warfare.

Legal Strategy and Venue Selection in London

The choice of venue is central to Natalia Potanina's legal strategy. She contends that the influence of Vladimir Potanin within the Russian political sphere makes a公正 outcome impossible in her home country. By litigating in London, she aims to bypass what she describes as a biased domestic judiciary. The High Court in London has previously acknowledged her right to challenge the previous financial settlement under English law.

This week marks the beginning of what is expected to be a 15-day hearing. The proceedings highlight the stark contrast between the glamorous lifestyle the couple once enjoyed and the bitter reality of their current disintegration. Court documents submitted by Natalia's legal team described a world of luxury yachts and extraordinary holidays in private jets, noting that money was no object during their marriage.

From Communist-Era Russia to Record-Breaking Wealth

The financial scale of this divorce reflects the extraordinary rise of the Potanin family during the collapse of the Soviet Union. Vladimir Potanin rose from humble beginnings to become one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs. The couple met as teenagers at a school in Moscow and married in 1983 when they were both just 22 years old. Their story is characterized as a reds-to-riches journey typical of the new class of Russian billionaires.

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The current legal battle has drawn comparisons to high-stakes television dramas involving fabulously wealthy tycoons. However, the real-life stakes are far higher than any scripted fiction. The outcome of this case will not only determine the distribution of vast assets but also set a new precedent for the complexity and cost of international divorce proceedings involving Russian oligarchs. The proceedings continue to unfold in the rarefied surroundings of the London High Court.