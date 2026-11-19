Natalia Potanina requests £2bn from Vladimir Potanin in UK divorce, citing unfairness of Russian proceedings linked to Putin.

Natalia Potanina has appeared before the High Court in London, requesting a divorce settlement valued at over £2 billion from her former husband, metal magnate Vladimir Potanin. The 65-year-old claimant argues that the sum is necessary to maintain the lavish lifestyle she enjoyed during their three-decade marriage, which effectively collapsed in 2014 after she discovered her husband had fathered a child with another woman in 2011.

Natalia Potanina Demands £2 Billion Settlement

Natalia Potanina stated that if the court deems the £2 billion figure excessive, she is still entitled to a minimum of £600 million. This baseline amount includes a £150 million provision for a new home and a £441 million maintenance fund. The requested total would significantly surpass the previous record for a British divorce payout, which was set in 2021 when Princess Haya bint Al Hussein received £554 million from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

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The claimant emphasized that the financial award is not merely about wealth accumulation but about preserving the social and economic status she previously held. She described herself and her ex-partner as very rich and famous figures in Moscow who were widely recognized by the public, a status she feels has been unjustly stripped away following the dissolution of their union.

Vladimir Potanin Disputes Marriage Timeline

A central point of contention in the High Court proceedings is the precise timeline of the marriage breakdown. Vladimir Potanin asserts that the couple separated in 2007, though he agreed to continue family holidays for the sake of their three children until late 2013. In contrast, Natalia Potanina maintains that the marriage remained intact with them sharing a bedroom and intimate relations occurring up to three times a week until November 2013.

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Natalia Potanina recounted to the presiding judge, Mr Justice MacDonald, that she was initially in shock when her husband requested a divorce in November 2013. She testified that she first believed the request was a bad joke and that she had hoped to salvage the relationship, even writing letters to Vladimir Potanin asking for reconciliation. She also revealed that she only learned of his extramarital child in 2013, a discovery that further complicated their ability to stay together.

Legal Challenges in Russia Due to Putin Ties

Natalia Potanina argues that seeking a fair resolution in Russia was impossible due to Vladimir Potanin's close connections with President Vladimir Putin. She testified that her former husband's political influence precluded simple legal decisions against him, creating an environment where a fair hearing could not be guaranteed. She described feeling frightened in her home country, recalling an incident where she believed she was being followed by black cars.

During a 2015 interview with Business Insider, Natalia Potanina previously stated that the "magic" of her ex-husband's influence likely affected court outcomes in Russia. Consequently, she secured permission in London earlier this year to have a 15-day hearing, aiming for a more favorable settlement under British jurisdiction where she perceives the legal system to be impartial.

High Cost of Living and Impact on Children

The trial has also examined the couple's history of luxury consumption, which includes paying £1.7 million for George Michael to perform at a New Year's Eve party in 2006. The pair owned two private Gulfstream jets and frequently vacationed in locations such as Courchevel, Antibes, Monaco, and Italy. When questioned about who was more interested in luxury, Natalia Potanina stated that both she and her husband shared this preference.

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The emotional toll of the separation on their three children was also highlighted in court. Natalia Potanina became visibly emotional when discussing the distress caused to her youngest child, who was 15 years old at the time. She described her son as being in a deep mess following the divorce, noting that the family dynamics became extremely difficult to navigate after the split was finalized. The High Court proceedings continue to determine the final distribution of the vast wealth accumulated by Vladimir Potanin through his metals empire.