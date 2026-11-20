High Court hears Natalia Potanina gifted £18.2 million to relatives during separation from Vladimir Potanin as she seeks record £2.1 billion divorce settlement.

The High Court in London has been informed that Natalia Potanina transferred more than £18 million to family members during her separation process from former husband Vladimir Potanin. This revelation emerges as Natalia Potanina pursues a record-breaking £2.1 billion financial settlement, which legal experts identify as potentially the largest divorce case in UK history.

Details of £18.2 Million Family Transfers

Testifying on Friday, Natalia Potanina confirmed that she gifted £18.2 million to relatives between late 2013 and January 2016. These funds included £14.7 million sent to her sister residing in Russia and £3.5 million given to one of her adult sons. Natalia Potanina explained that a portion of the money intended for her sister was designated to care for their elderly mother, who passed away in 2020. She further clarified that she never had direct access to the funds gifted to her son, stating she could not control her son's financial decisions.

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Vladimir Potanin Challenges Financial Claims

Vladimir Potanin argues that Natalia Potanina should not receive the substantial sum she is seeking, offering instead a reduced settlement of £25 million. Lord Faulks KC, representing Vladimir Potanin, highlighted that as of 2018, Natalia Potanina's sister still retained £9.7 million of the gifted amount. Vladimir Potanin contends that Natalia Potanina currently possesses sufficient financial needs to be met and questions the necessity of the large award given the substantial assets she previously distributed. Natalia Potanina acknowledged the contradiction but stated she was confident of a fair resolution at the time and has since changed her approach to gifting money.

Context of Wealth and Previous Russian Settlements

Vladimir Potanin is a prominent metals tycoon and a majority shareholder in mining giant Norilsk Nickel. He is sanctioned by the British government due to his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and previously served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin. Lord Faulks noted that Natalia Potanina received over $80 million (£61 million) from her husband following divorce proceedings in Russia. Natalia Potanina disputed the characterization of this amount, asserting that such financial provisions in Russian legal cases are rarely public knowledge and often settled privately before reaching court.

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Lifestyle Claims and Cultural Engagement in London

Legal arguments have also focused on the lifestyle Natalia Potanina enjoys in London. Lord Faulks cited a witness statement in which Natalia Potanina described attending the ballet, opera, and Royal Opera House, as well as events like the Proms, Wimbledon, and the Silverstone Grand Prix. She also mentioned visits to the English countryside and membership in exclusive clubs such as 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair. When questioned about her connections to Russia, Natalia Potanina admitted they were largely over but confirmed her sister and nephew still live there. She affirmed that London is her home and described it as the best city for cultural life.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

Natalia Potanina maintains that the marriage breakdown resulted from her husband beginning another relationship. Her legal team insists she earned her share of the family fortune through decades of marriage and by serving as the primary carer for their three children, who are now adults. The couple, both aged 65, married in 1983 and divorced in Russia in 2014 before engaging in English court proceedings since 2018. The hearing before Mr Justice MacDonald is scheduled to conclude in December, with a written judgment expected at a later date.