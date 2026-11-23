Former aide Natalie Greene faces federal charges for orchestrating a fake assault on Jeff Van Drew. The indictment reveals she paid an artist to self-inflict wounds.

Natalie Greene, a former constituent advocate director for U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, has been formally indicted on federal charges alleging she orchestrated a fake political hate crime attack against herself. The 27-year-old from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, faces serious accusations that she staged an incident last July where she claimed to be ambushed by armed men in a wooded trail.

Core Details Of The Staged Assault

Prosecutors assert that Greene fabricated the entire narrative of the July incident, which was designed to draw national attention to her political role. Instead of being a victim of a violent political ambush, evidence suggests she paid a professional scarification artist to inflict specific wounds on her body. The indictment details that Greene visited a Pennsylvania-based studio to have cuts and markings applied to her face, neck, chest, and shoulder.

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According to federal documents, Greene traveled to the studio at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the day of the alleged attack. She allegedly paid $500 in cash for the procedure and provided photographs showing the exact patterns she wanted the artist to execute. These images depicted specific scars and cuts across her upper body, including her face and shoulders, prior to her claiming the injuries were the result of a violent assault.

Stakeholder Positions And Co-Conspirator Roles

Anamaria Moe, age 25, is named in the indictment as a key co-conspirator in this elaborate deception. Moe is accused of helping to fabricate the timeline and reporting the incident to authorities. Surveillance footage and financial records indicate that Moe purchased black zip ties at a Dollar General Store around 6:00 p.m. on July 21, days before the staged event. Digital evidence also showed Moe searching for zip ties online shortly before the incident occurred.

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On the night of the alleged attack, Greene and Moe traveled to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, arriving around 9:30 p.m. Moe then placed a 911 call reporting that the pair had been jumped by three men. During the call, Moe stated that the attackers were discussing politics and using offensive language. Police later found extra black zip ties identical to those used in the scenario inside Greene's Maserati.

Investigation Unraveling And Specific Evidence

Greene's story began to fall apart during questioning by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She initially told agents that two men grabbed her, pulled up her shirt, restrained her on the ground, and tied her up. She claimed one attacker struck her head and cut her body while threatening to shoot her if she moved, despite her never seeing a weapon. The pain from the self-inflicted wounds allegedly caused her to scream during the staged event.

Forensic investigators uncovered a Reddit account linked to Greene that followed pages dedicated to body modification and scarification techniques. This digital footprint, combined with the financial transaction to the Pennsylvania artist, provided concrete evidence contradicting her claims of a violent political hate crime. The discrepancy between her narrative and the physical evidence led to her initial federal complaint and subsequent indictment.

Legal Consequences And Sentencing Exposure

Greene is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Moe faces similar charges, including conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes. These charges carry significant legal penalties for both individuals involved in the scheme.

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Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release. The indictment marks a significant development in the case, as Greene was previously charged in a federal complaint regarding these same offenses. The legal proceedings will now determine the extent of accountability for the alleged fabrication of a political hate crime.