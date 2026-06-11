Natalie Imbruglia Opens Up About IVF Experience: 'It's Brutal' and 'Lonely'

Natalie Imbruglia, the Australian singer and actress, shared her personal experience of undergoing IVF and the challenges she faced. She emphasized the importance of being well-informed and having a support system during the process.

Natalie Imbruglia has admitted she found IVF 'brutal' as she opened up about her experience in a candid discussion on Thursday. The Torn hitmaker, now 51, welcomed her son Max back in 2019 after undergoing IVF with a sperm donor.

In the latest episode of How To Fail with Elizabeth Day, she reflected on her IVF experience and advised women considering IVF to make sure they are well informed of the process. She also hit back at assumptions that she chose to go down the IVF route over being with a man





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Health & Wellness Family & Relationships IVF Natalie Imbruglia Single Mother Hormones Waiting Period Loneliness Assumptions Choice

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