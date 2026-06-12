Natalie Imbruglia Rejects Claims She Chose Solo Motherhood Over a Partner

Natalie Imbruglia addresses misconceptions about her decision to have a child via IVF as a single mother, detailing the emotional and physical challenges of the process.

Natalie Imbruglia has furiously hit back at claims she chose solo motherhood over being with a man after welcoming her first child aged 44. The Torn hitmaker, now 51, welcomed her son Max back in 2019 after undergoing IVF with a sperm donor.

And in the latest episode of How To Fail with Elizabeth Day, the mother-of-one said she was 'really upset' by the assumptions but her 'biological clock' was ticking and she was forced to be a solo parent. She explained: 'I think it's really interesting that people frame it or they did with me that somehow I'd chosen this over being with a man. And for all the men out there, that's absolute rubbish.

Like it wasn't some kind of 'I don't need a man or you know women can do this and not have a man in their life.

' It really upset me... because that was not the case. We just find ourselves in a situation where there's a biological clock and you know a decision needs to be made. Thank God for medicine that we're able to have that option because women before us didn't have that option.

So yeah, just wanted to say that for the men because it makes me really sad that that's just really not fair on men to say that it was a choice like that.

' Elsewhere in the conversation, Natalie said her IVF experience was 'pretty brutal' as she advised women to make sure they are well informed of the process. She said: 'What I will say is that it's really important to educate yourself and to ask a lot of questions and for women to share.

There's a lot that I didn't know or understand about that process and there's a lot of trauma involved along the process of learning things that someone could have told me.

' Referring to the two week waiting process between the embryos being implanted and finding out if she was pregnant, Natalie said: 'In fact, I remember when I found out I was pregnant, the one thing in my mind was every woman on the planet who was still waiting. Oh, that makes me emotional thinking about it'. Discussing the hormones you are put on, Natalie continued: 'It's also the in between is the hard bit.

It's the freefall that they don't prepare you for. They don't kind of wean you off of it. It's just like sorry, it didn't work and then stop. And you've got this whole period of time that you have to pull yourself together.

And they don't really speak about that. I don't think you're mentally prepared for that.

' Elizabeth added: 'And the two week wait that you have before finding out is pretty tough. It's the longest time you'll ever experience.

' Warning that there is a lot doctors won't tell you, Natalie advised: 'I think I would just say make sure you are really well informed and that you talk to women who've been through it because there is a lot that the doctors won't tell you and don't go through it on your own. Have some really good friends that you can call and who can help you through it because it can be quite lonely, can't it?

' And on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Natalie said she was 'really upset' by the assumptions but her 'biological clock' was ticking and she was forced to be a solo parent. Rising to fame as Beth in Neighbours in the early nineties she kissed goodbye to her onscreen surfer husband Brad Willis to launch a singing career in 1997. The album Left Of The Middle sold seven million copies and her single Torn became an instant hit.

Other albums followed although they weren't as commercially successful as her first. In 2015, she made a comeback with the album Male, featuring cover versions of songs made famous by male lead singers, which reached number 20 in the UK album charts. She made her first film debut in the 2003 film Johnny English, alongside Rowan Atkinson. The singer has since appeared in films Closed for Winter, Underdogs, and Among Ravens as well as continuing her music career





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Natalie Imbruglia Opens Up About IVF Experience: 'It's Brutal' and 'Lonely'Natalie Imbruglia, the Australian singer and actress, shared her personal experience of undergoing IVF and the challenges she faced. She emphasized the importance of being well-informed and having a support system during the process.

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