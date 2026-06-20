Natalie Portman Celebrates 45th Birthday and Pregnancy with Dual Trips to Italy and Paris

Oscar‑winner Natalie Portman marked her 45th birthday by showcasing her baby bump on Instagram, sharing photos from a culinary trip to Italy and a stylish visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The actress reflected on the gratitude of conceiving a third child in her mid‑forties, discussed the support of her partner Tanguy Destable, and highlighted the balance between public celebration and private family life.

Natalie Portman turned 45 while proudly displaying her growing baby bump, celebrating the milestone in two European cities. After confirming her third pregnancy in April, the Academy Award‑winning actress used Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos from a recent Italian getaway, where she delighted in plates of fresh pasta and scenic countryside views.

The snapshots capture Portman in a relaxed, sun‑kissed setting, her round belly accentuated by a casual dress and a bright smile. She added a playful note about the night sky, pointing out that Venus and Jupiter appear nearly touching in the twelfth photograph, a detail that sparked comments from followers. The celebration continued back home in Paris, where Portman lives with her children.

In a second set of images, the actress posed in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a New York Knicks hoodie, her bump clearly visible beside a close friend. The juxtaposition of casual streetwear with the iconic Parisian backdrop highlighted her comfort in balancing motherhood, career, and personal style. Alongside the pictures, she thanked fans for the birthday wishes and expressed gratitude to Italy for making the week unforgettable.

"The best birthday week ever," she wrote, emphasizing how the trip's culinary and cultural experiences added to the joy of expecting a new child. Portman's pregnancy journey has been marked by reflection and openness. In a recent Harper's Bazaar interview, she spoke about the privilege of conceiving at 44, acknowledging her background as the daughter of a fertility specialist and the challenges faced by many women seeking pregnancy.

She described the experience as both miraculous and demanding, noting that she feels an abundance of energy despite her age. The actress also highlighted the importance of surrounding herself with supportive people and positive energy, saying she cherishes each moment, aware that this may be her last pregnancy.

Her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable, 45, has been by her side since they were first linked in early 2023, and the couple plans to navigate parenthood together while residing in Paris. Portman, who shares two older children-son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9-from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied, emphasized a desire to keep her family life private while still sharing chosen glimpses with the public.

The actress remains focused on her upcoming projects and the anticipated Cannes Film Festival, where she may appear later this year, balancing her professional commitments with the personal excitement of welcoming a new baby. The actress's statements reflect a broader conversation about late‑age pregnancy and fertility awareness. She recounted growing up hearing about the difficulties many women encounter when trying to conceive and expressed a deep sense of gratitude for her own experience.

"I have so many people I love who've had a hard time with it, and I want to be respectful of that," she told the magazine. Portman's candidness about the emotional complexity of pregnancy-combining joy, gratitude, and an acute awareness of its fleeting nature-has resonated with fans worldwide.

As she continues to celebrate her birthday, travel, and the anticipation of a new family member, Portman demonstrates how personal milestones can be shared authentically while maintaining a protective barrier around her children's privacy. The dual celebrations in Italy and Paris underscore her ability to blend public admiration with intimate family moments, offering a portrait of a modern mother navigating fame, age, and the hope of new life





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