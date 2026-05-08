Natalie Portman shares glimpse into life in Paris, France, after leaving US

The 44-year-old actress shared a carousel of new snaps on Instagram, capturing her recent adventures in Paris. She started the post with a selfie of herself posing in front of the River Seine and shared some sweet snaps of her dog, a floral bouquet, and a few famous artworks. She also shared a photo of a Malayan tapir.

Natalie Portman gave fans a glimpse into her life in Paris , France , after leaving the United States over a decade ago. The 44-year-old Oscar winner shared a number of new snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, capturing her recent adventures.

She started the post with a fresh-faced selfie of herself posing in front of the River Seine. Another moody night shot captured her blurry profile next to a blue light. She went on to share some sweet snaps of her dog, as well as a floral bouquet and a few famous artworks. The star also shared a photo of a Malayan tapir.

Portman moved to Paris in 2014 with her then-husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, after he started working for the Paris Opera Ballet. She has since moved on with French partner, Tanguy Destable, a 45-year-old music producer, with whom she's expecting her third child





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Natalie Portman Paris France Instagram River Seine Dog Bouquet Famous Artworks Malayan Tapir Benjamin Millepied Paris Opera Ballet Frollywood Hollywood Quality Of Life Fame French Citizenship Climate Activist Camille Etienne Benjamin Millepied Camille Etienne Paris Opera Ballet Frollywood Hollywood Quality Of Life Fame French Citizenship Climate Activist Camille Etienne Benjamin Millepied Camille Etienne Paris Opera Ballet Frollywood Hollywood Quality Of Life Fame French Citizenship Climate Activist Camille Etienne

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