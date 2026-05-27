Natalie Portman Slammed for Promoting Luxury Train Company on Instagram

Natalie Portman has come under fire for promoting the British luxury train company Belmond on Instagram, with some users accusing her of being out of touch with the changing entertainment industry.

Natalie Portman has come in for heaps of derision over her new promotional Instagram post for the British luxury train company Belmond . The 44-year-old and a friend took a ride on the sumptuous private L'Observatoire carriage of the brand's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

She uploaded a suite of photos showing off the creature comforts she indulged in on the conveyance, where food and wine were served on porcelain dishes as guests sat in plush velvet armchairs being serenaded by live musicians. She was dressed in a flowing black dress that concealed her blossoming baby bump as she expects her third child, her first by French musician Tanguy Destable, who goes by the stage name Tepr and used to be part of the electronic band Yelle.

Her post earned a scathing response on X from Wall Street investment banker and Twitter personality John LeFevre, who declared: 'Hollywood is cooked.

' LeFevre sneered: 'Even Oscar winner Natalie Portman is out here doing luxury train promos like a mid-tier influencer. My kids and their friends haven't watched a movie or TV show in years. It's all YouTube. The entire industry is running on fumes.

' Social media users were sharply divided by his comments, with some sharing his dim view of the state of showbiz as others took a more bullish line. One user wrote: 'True, but also sad though. Streaming also killed off the old music business which had a great run between the 1950s and 2010s.

' Another user agreed: 'It's very sad and I am in anguish over this fact since a decade now. There's too much content out there. Now people can't even sit through 10 minute videos on youtube!

' However, that user still held out hope that 'if a truly great film was made, it will do wonders at the box office. ' Others were more critical of LeFevre's views, with one user writing: 'Your kids' watch history isn't an industry report. ' Another user noted: 'Go check the box office numbers, then come back and apologize to this post.

' A number of X users pointed the finger of blame at LeFevre, saying his children's preference for YouTube over movies and TV were 'just bad parenting. There is a whole world out there of magical true to life stories they could be exposed to.

' Another user snapped: 'Take your kids to the movies. Like damn. Be a parent. My dad took me to the theatre all the time growing up.

' Additionally, some users pointed out that Belmond is a subsidiary of LVMH, as is Dior, which Portman has been affiliated with since 2011 as the face of one of its fragrances





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