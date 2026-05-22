Natasha Hamilton speaks out on trolls, skin cancer battle, and autoimmune disease #news #atomickitten #hatefultrolls

The text discusses Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton's response to online trolls, her struggle with Hashimoto's autoimmune condition, her past skin cancer battle, and her feelings of insecurity and embarrassment during her daughter's early months.

Atomic Kitten 's Natasha Hamilton has hit back at 'hateful' trolls who shared hateful comments about her appearance. In an update on Friday, the singer, 43, diagnosed with Hashimoto's , an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid and causes hypothyroidism, addressed cruel online bullies.

Sharing a selfie to TikTok, she flashed her middle finger and wrote, 'To all those hating & commenting on my face...

'. Natasha also shared the hashtags: '#autoimmunedisease #stopjudging #sortyourownface.

' She has previously spoken about battling with perimenopause, thyroid chaos, and basal-cell carcinoma, a type of non-melanoma skin cancer. Her lowest moment came six months after the birth of her daughter when she was shooting a pop video while battling thyroid chaos and perimenopause. She also mentioned feeling insecure and embarrassed during her daughter's early months. In June 2025, Natasha opened up about her secret skin cancer battle on Good Morning Britain.

She acknowledged living as a living health warning and mentioned that she would need to keep an eye on her skin for the rest of her life





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Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton Trolls Hashimoto's Hateful Trolls Perimetopause Thyroid Chaos Basal-Cell Carcinoma Skin Cancer Hormonereplacementtherapy Basal-Cell Carcinoma #Skincancer Skincancertips

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