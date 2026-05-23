Natasha Landers' property journey: From a relatively low-key move to a significant transformation

The story of Natasha Landers, a home owner from Walthamstow, who has transformed her property into a unique and transformational space, and has also earned accolades from interior design awards.

When Natasha Landers first bought her Walthamstow home in 2000, it was worth £135,000 but had no central heating and required rewiring. In a quarter of a century, the property has grown in value to a close to a million, with changes including the addition of central heating, modern electrics, and a more personal touch from Landers.

She has also been recognized for her distinctive hallway by being crowned as the Best Hallway at the 2025 Ufurnish Awards. Currently, she has brought the property down to just under £25,000 and plans to pay off the remaining mortgage





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Property Journey Home Transformation Home Improvements Interior Design Awards

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