Natasha Lyonne Addresses Delta Flight Controversy with Humorous Anecdotes

Actress Natasha Lyonne playfully downplayed her recent removal from a Delta flight at a Planned Parenthood gala, sharing lighthearted jokes about the incident. The star, who previously suggested a sleeping pill and ICE detention played a role, now refers to the event as a 'performance art piece' and joked about making subsequent flights, despite conflicting reports from the Department of Homeland Security.

Actress Natasha Lyonne approached a recent controversy surrounding her removal from a Delta flight with a characteristic blend of humor and resilience. Stepping out at a Planned Parenthood gala in New York City, Lyonne, known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black and Euphoria, playfully addressed the incident that had garnered significant media attention.

The event occurred last week when Lyonne was escorted off a New York-bound flight, causing a substantial delay of over an hour. Eyewitness accounts suggested that Lyonne, who had recently spoken about breaking a near-decade-long sobriety streak, was questioned about needing medical attention before airline personnel reportedly informed her that the aircraft would not depart until she disembarked. This incident reportedly took place shortly after she attended the premiere of Euphoria season three.

In the immediate aftermath, Lyonne had offered her perspective, suggesting she had taken a sleeping pill and later claimed to have been briefly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). However, her lighthearted remarks at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala on Wednesday indicated a desire to move past the upheaval.

While presenting an award and paying tribute to honoree Pink, Lyonne quipped to the audience, Talk about a legend. She, like me, does not put up with people telling her what to do, how to act, or what to say... or when to fly. This remark was met with enthusiastic cheers, and footage shared by People showed the actress adding, Made three flights since then! Eat my shorts.

In a separate interview with Page Six, when asked about her well-being following the incident, Lyonne adopted a whimsical tone, asking, Oh, you mean my flight plans? My performance art piece? She further described the experience as a doozy.

Earlier, Lyonne had taken to social media platform X to share her account of the flight disruption. She detailed taking a sleeping pill, Lunesta, after being seated on a Delta One red-eye flight to New York, intending to rest before a scheduled appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She wrote, Indeed, I took a Lunesta once seated, to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red eye flight to NYC. Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap.

Her post continued, Plan was to be bushy tailed & beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a slot with our beloved @DrewBarrymore, upon landing. Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess. She expressed gratitude to her fans and airport personnel, stating, Thanks for all the love and support. Never had a problem with @Delta or @TSA before. Heart is with our unpaid @TSA workers. Apologies to any travelers who were delayed.

However, this narrative was subsequently disputed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A DHS spokesperson informed TMZ that neither ICE nor TSA had detained or escorted the actress.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 7th, after Lyonne attended the Euphoria season three premiere in Hollywood. She eventually made her way to New York and attended the red carpet for the documentary Lorne in the Bronx on Thursday night. This event follows Lyonne's public disclosure a few months prior about a relapse after maintaining sobriety for nearly a decade.

Reports from Page Six indicated that Lyonne was seated in first class and still wearing attire from the premiere when the situation escalated. Staff reportedly retrieved her laptop, and the plane taxied onto the runway before returning to the gate, where a Delta staff member approached Lyonne. The employee is quoted as asking, Ma’am, do you need medical attention? Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings? Lyonne's response was heard as, Where are we? and the employee replied, We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere. The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it





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