Natasha Lyonne Cracks Jokes About Delta Flight Removal at Planned Parenthood Gala

Actress Natasha Lyonne addressed her recent removal from a Delta flight with humor at a Planned Parenthood gala in New York, making light of the incident and her own narrative.

Natasha Lyonne , the acclaimed actress known for her distinctive roles, recently found herself at the center of a notable travel incident that led to her removal from a Delta flight. While the event caused a significant delay for other passengers, Lyonne has since addressed the situation with a characteristic blend of humor and resilience, most recently at a Planned Parenthood gala in New York.

The incident, which occurred on a flight bound for New York, involved an onboard disturbance that prompted crew members to ask Lyonne if she required medical attention before she was ultimately asked to disembark. Eyewitness accounts suggest that Lyonne had recently revealed a break in her nearly decade-long sobriety streak, which may have been a contributing factor to her state. The timing of the event was particularly striking, as it reportedly took place just hours after she attended the premiere of the third season of the hit show Euphoria.

In the immediate aftermath, Lyonne offered her own narrative of the events, suggesting she had taken a sleeping pill and later claiming to have been briefly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). However, this account was later disputed by the Department of Homeland Security, which clarified that neither ICE nor the TSA had detained or escorted the actress.

Despite the conflicting reports and public attention, Lyonne appeared unfazed at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala. Taking to the stage to honor Pink, Lyonne incorporated the experience into her speech with a series of lighthearted and somewhat self-deprecating jokes. She drew parallels between herself and the honoree, stating, 'Talk about a legend. She, like me, does not put up with people telling her what to do, how to act, or what to say... or when to fly.' She humorously added, 'Made three flights since then! Eat my shorts.'

Further elaborating on the incident in an interview with Page Six, Lyonne referred to the flight situation as a 'performance art piece' and described it as a 'doozy.' She had previously taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share her perspective, detailing how she had taken a sleeping pill, Lunesta, to rest on the flight. Her intention was to be well-rested for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show upon landing. She alluded to an unexpected encounter with ICE, stating, 'I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess.' Lyonne also expressed gratitude for fan support and acknowledged any travelers who experienced delays, extending apologies.

Despite the initial drama and subsequent public discussion, Lyonne’s appearances since the incident have demonstrated her ability to navigate controversy with a composed and even humorous approach, reasserting her presence in the public eye. The episode occurred while she was reportedly in first-class seating, still wearing some attire from the Euphoria premiere, before returning to the gate where the interaction with the Delta staff member took place.





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