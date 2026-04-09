Natasha Lyonne Removed from Delta Flight, Addresses Incident with Bizarre TSA Shout-Out

Actress Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from a Delta flight to New York City for failing to comply with flight attendant instructions. Lyonne addressed the incident on Twitter, offering support to unpaid TSA agents and expressing disappointment at missing The Drew Barrymore Show. The incident adds to recent news after Lyonne's public relapse and attendance at the Euphoria premiere.

Natasha Lyonne has addressed the recent incident where she was reportedly removed from a Delta flight, offering a surprising shout-out to the Transportation Security Administration. The actress, known for her role in *Orange Is The New Black*, was allegedly asked to disembark a plane headed to New York City after failing to comply with flight attendant instructions. The event reportedly prevented her from appearing on * The Drew Barrymore Show *, which films in New York, the following day.

Lyonne took to Twitter to acknowledge the situation, expressing her sentiments regarding the incident. She showed her support for 'unpaid TSA agents' before revealing her disappointment at missing the show. The news has sparked a lot of discussion about the details of what occurred before the flight was delayed. Several sources have tried to reach out to representatives of Lyonne, Barrymore, and the show for comment. However, no comments have been given yet. The incident adds to the recent headlines as the actress has been in the public eye recently. \Reports indicate that the incident occurred after Lyonne allegedly failed to respond to requests to turn off her laptop and fasten her seatbelt. According to sources, she appeared disoriented and had been wearing clothing from the Euphoria season three premiere that she attended earlier that day. Witnesses on the plane observed multiple flight attendants attempting to communicate with Lyonne, and she reportedly seemed inattentive during the exchange. During the ordeal, she reportedly seemed startled, responding to staff with surprise before retrieving her laptop. The plane taxied to the runway but returned to the gate, where a Delta employee asked Lyonne if she needed medical assistance and requested that she leave the plane. Despite the delay, the actress reportedly questioned where they were before eventually exiting the aircraft. The captain later informed passengers about the delay, citing a passenger's inability to follow basic instructions. The captain expressed apologies for the inconvenience. Representatives from Delta declined to comment on the matter. \This incident follows Lyonne's public revelation of a relapse three months ago, after almost a decade of sobriety. The actress had shared her struggles, receiving support from fans on social media. She had written in a statement that recovery is a lifelong process and acknowledged that anyone struggling is not alone. Lyonne had also been seen making headlines earlier in the evening when she attended the Euphoria premiere, where she was reported to have walked the red carpet in a braless ensemble. The situation has prompted both support and concern for the actress, who has had several public moments in the last year, and renewed interest in her well-being. The actress expressed her gratitude in another tweet saying, 'Grateful for love and smart feet. Gonna do it for baby Bambo. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets.' The whole event has caused people to reflect on mental health, the pressures of the entertainment industry, and the challenges faced by individuals. It will be interesting to see if Lyonne or other parties release additional statements in the coming days





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Natasha Lyonne Removed from Delta Flight After Refusing to Follow InstructionsActress Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from a Delta flight after failing to comply with flight attendants' requests to turn off her laptop and fasten her seatbelt. The incident comes shortly after Lyonne revealed a relapse following nearly a decade of sobriety.

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