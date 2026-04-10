Natasha Lyonne Removed from Delta Flight After Unresponsiveness to Flight Attendants

Actress Natasha Lyonne was removed from a Delta flight after failing to comply with instructions from flight attendants. The incident, which occurred shortly after the Euphoria premiere, comes months after Lyonne revealed a relapse following years of sobriety.

Actress Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from a Delta flight after an incident involving flight attendants. The incident occurred on a flight departing from Los Angeles, just hours after Lyonne attended the season three premiere of Euphoria . Reports indicate that Lyonne, 47, was unresponsive to requests from flight attendants to turn off her laptop and fasten her seatbelt.

Sources described her as appearing 'out of it' before the situation escalated, leading to her removal from the aircraft. The drama reportedly unfolded in first class, with Lyonne still wearing attire from the Euphoria premiere. According to eyewitness accounts, multiple flight attendants attempted to gain her attention, but she appeared to be dozing off. The plane was already on the runway when it was forced to return to the gate. A Delta staffer boarded the plane to address Lyonne, inquiring about her need for medical attention. Lyonne reportedly asked where she was, to which she was informed they were still in Los Angeles. She then allegedly 'coolly shushed' the staffer before going to the bathroom, and returning with a bag of pretzels. Lyonne disembarked the plane peacefully, after which her luggage was removed. The flight captain later addressed the passengers, explaining the reason for the delay as the presence of a passenger who was unable to follow 'basic commands'. The captain apologized for the inconvenience and assured passengers they would reach New York as safely and quickly as possible. This is not the first time Lyonne has been in the news as she had shocked fans at the Euphoria premiere by wearing a mesh top, baring her chest. The incident has been noted by many as a troubling incident. \The incident on the Delta flight followed Lyonne's earlier attendance at the Euphoria premiere, where she made a noteworthy appearance. The premiere itself was marked by the actress's bold fashion choice. The timing of this incident is particularly poignant as it comes just months after Lyonne publicly revealed she had relapsed after nearly a decade of sobriety. This admission to her fans sparked a wave of support. The actress had previously shared her struggles and her belief that recovery is a continuous, lifelong process. This context sheds light on the events on the plane, potentially connecting it to personal challenges. Lyonne has also previously given updates on her sobriety, encouraging those struggling to remember they are not alone. She had encouraged her fans to stay honest and added that they would see how their experience may help another. Lyonne's message to her fans included words of support and encouragement, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and finding strength in shared experiences. Lyonne's recent statements demonstrate her commitment to openness and supporting others navigating similar difficulties, which makes the airplane incident a subject of empathy and concern. \The incident, and her previous openness about her recovery journey, is a cause for concern. Following the incident, reports emerged that Lyonne was scheduled to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show the next day but did not attend. Representatives for Lyonne and Delta have yet to provide official comments on the matter. The actress's public announcements regarding her sobriety have opened a conversation about the challenges of recovery and the importance of support systems. Lyonne has shared heartfelt messages of encouragement, urging people to find strength in honesty and shared experiences. Her public struggles provide a glimpse into the ongoing effort to manage sobriety and overcome setbacks. This incident, occurring after a relapse and a highly visible public appearance, highlights the complexities of maintaining a sober lifestyle, particularly in the public eye. Lyonne's willingness to speak openly about her battles has earned her the respect and admiration of many. The incident on the plane serves as a reminder of the need for understanding and support for those navigating recovery. The actress's transparency offers a valuable perspective on the ongoing journey of recovery and its potential obstacles





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