Natasha Lyonne Resurfaces in Manhattan After Delta Flight Incident

Actress Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from a Delta flight and missed an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show before resurfacing in Manhattan. Details of the incident and Lyonne's subsequent actions have caused a stir, raising questions about her well-being.

Natasha Lyonne resurfaced in Manhattan on Thursday, two days after she was reportedly removed from a Delta flight in Los Angeles that was bound for New York. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll, had been the subject of speculation after missing an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show the day after the incident.

Eyewitness accounts and reports paint a picture of a series of events that began with Lyonne's appearance at high-profile events in Los Angeles, including the Euphoria premiere and the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards. At these events, she was seen in revealing outfits, drawing attention with a braless look under a transparent top. Later that night, she boarded a Delta flight, where she allegedly became unresponsive to instructions from flight attendants, leading to her removal from the plane. This unexpected turn of events caused a stir, especially given Lyonne's recent admission about breaking her decade-long sobriety. The incident led to her absence from The Drew Barrymore Show, further fueling public interest and speculation about her well-being.\Following the incident on the Delta flight, Natasha Lyonne was seen in a stark contrast to her earlier appearances. Instead of the revealing outfits she wore at the Los Angeles events, she opted for a more subdued look at the premiere of the documentary Lorne in Manhattan. This change in appearance, coupled with her delayed response to the situation, added another layer of intrigue to the story. Lyonne's choice of attire for the documentary premiere, a black skirt suit with 1980s shoulder pads, was a clear departure from the earlier fashion choices that had captured attention. Adding to the mystery, Lyonne's tweet regarding the missed Drew Barrymore Show appearance offered no explanation for her absence. Instead, she expressed support for unpaid TSA agents, leaving fans and the media to speculate about the reasons behind her actions. The delay of the Delta flight and the captain's explanation to passengers further highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding Lyonne's behavior, leading to numerous reports and ongoing investigations.\Several details surrounding the events on the Delta flight have emerged. Eyewitness accounts provided by Page Six describe Lyonne as appearing disoriented and unresponsive to the flight attendants' instructions. According to these accounts, Lyonne was dozing off and struggled to follow the basic commands necessary for takeoff. The incident reportedly escalated when flight attendants asked if she needed medical attention and eventually requested that she disembark from the plane. The captain of the flight later addressed the passengers, explaining that the delay was due to a passenger's inability to follow instructions. Lyonne's behavior, including her alleged cool demeanor and snack of pretzels while exiting the plane, fueled public interest and speculation. The Daily Mail and TMZ reached out for comment from Lyonne's representatives and the airline, but did not immediately receive a response. The reported events have captured public interest, raising questions about Lyonne's well-being and prompting discussions about responsible reporting and privacy in the public eye





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Natasha Lyonne Delta Flight Drew Barrymore Show Lorne Michaels Celebrity Incident

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