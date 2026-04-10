Natasha Lyonne Surfaces in Manhattan After Being Removed From Delta Flight

Actress Natasha Lyonne was reportedly removed from a Delta flight and later appeared in Manhattan at a documentary premiere. The incident involved non-compliance with flight attendant instructions and raised questions about her well-being. This news article provides a timeline and detailed description of events.

Natasha Lyonne , the actress, has resurfaced in Manhattan, appearing at the premiere of the documentary Lorne on Thursday. This appearance followed reports that she was removed from a Delta flight in Los Angeles two days prior. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday evening, involved Lyonne being asked to disembark the plane due to her alleged unresponsiveness to flight attendants' instructions regarding seatbelts and electronic devices.

Prior to the flight, she had attended the season three premiere of Euphoria and the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, drawing attention for her bra-less attire under a transparent top. Eyewitness accounts suggest Lyonne, who had previously admitted to breaking her sobriety, appeared disoriented. The plane, en route to New York, was delayed as the situation unfolded, with the captain later explaining the removal was due to a passenger's inability to comply with basic instructions. Lyonne's subsequent appearance in Manhattan marked a contrast to her absence from The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was scheduled to appear on Wednesday. She addressed the situation with a tweet, expressing solidarity with unpaid TSA agents but offering no explanation for missing the show. \Before the flight incident, Lyonne attended the Euphoria premiere and Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles wearing a mesh top without a bra, the same outfit she was reportedly wearing on the Delta flight. According to reports, Lyonne was seen dozing off during the flight and, upon being startled, reportedly exclaimed, 'Ah! You scared me!' Flight attendants had to retrieve her laptop, after which the plane taxied to the runway before returning to the gate. A Delta staffer reportedly asked Lyonne if she needed medical attention, informing her that she needed to leave the plane. Lyonne's response, according to Page Six, was to 'coolly shush' the staffer before going to the bathroom and later departing the plane with her luggage. The captain of the flight later addressed the passengers, explaining the delay and the reason for the passenger's removal, apologizing for the inconvenience. Lyonne was said to have appeared 'out of it' before the incident, according to reports. The Daily Mail and TMZ have contacted representatives for Lyonne, Delta, and The Drew Barrymore Show for comment, but have not immediately received responses.\At the Lorne premiere in Manhattan, Lyonne opted for a more conservative outfit, wearing a black skirt suit with 1980s shoulder pads, a clear departure from her previous revealing attire. The documentary, a profile of Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, which also served as a launchpad for Lyonne's ex Fred Armisen's career. The events surrounding the incident on the Delta flight raise questions about Lyonne's well-being and sobriety, particularly in light of her previous admission of breaking sobriety. The situation generated significant public interest, given the actress's prominence and the unusual circumstances of the incident, with the story quickly making its rounds in the media. Lyonne's tweet, expressing solidarity with TSA agents, added a touch of mystery, as it did not explain the reasons for missing The Drew Barrymore show. The incident remains a topic of speculation, with many wondering what led to the circumstances surrounding the Delta flight and Lyonne's subsequent behavior. The lack of detailed information from Lyonne's representatives or the airline has only added to the mystery surrounding the situation





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