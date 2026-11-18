Nathan Aspinall claims lack of respect in darts community and details strategy against Luke Littler after reaching the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages with an unbeaten group record.

Nathan Aspinall has entered the round of 16 at the Grand Slam of Darts with a clear message regarding his standing in professional darts. The thirty-five-year-old English competitor asserts that the wider community fails to accord him the respect he believes his career achievements deserve. Aspinall completed his group stage campaign without a single defeat, solidifying his position as a serious contender in the tournament.

Aspinall Challenges Nearly Man Label With Unbeaten Run

Aspinall secured his progression to the knockout phase by defeating Karel Sedlacek with a decisive five-legs-to-zero victory. This result marked his second win in the group stage and demonstrated his current competitive form. The former World Matchplay champion openly expressed frustration with his reputation, stating he is tired of being labeled the nearly man. He argues that his consistent high-level play has not translated into the recognition he feels is justified.

Also read James Wade and Nathan Aspinall's Grand Slam matches now have extra significance for PDC rivals

The Englishman noted that he considers himself to be in the best physical and mental shape of his career. He emphasized his desire to prove doubters wrong by securing major titles in the near future. Aspinall identifies himself as a top-four player in the world and insists that his past performances warrant greater esteem from peers and fans alike. He aims to use this momentum to change the narrative surrounding his career trajectory.

Scoring Strengths And Critical Finishing Weaknesses

Aspinall provided detailed insight into the technical aspects of his game that have fueled his resurgence. He acknowledged that his scoring power remains among the best globally, capable of generating high averages to escape difficult situations. However, he candidly admitted that his finishing abilities have historically been a significant vulnerability. He described his checkout percentages as rubbish, noting that missed doubles have cost him numerous matches in the past.

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The competitor explained that his ability to bank a one hundred and eighty remains a reliable safety net during high-pressure moments. He believes that the combination of elite scoring and improved finishing will make him unbeatable. Aspinall confessed that he has spent the last five years addressing mental blocks and working hard to improve his consistency. He feels that these internal adjustments are now coming together, giving him confidence for the upcoming rounds.

Aspinall Analyzes Strategic Outlook Against Luke Littler

Aspinall addressed the potential strategic challenges posed by facing Luke Littler, a prominent figure in current darts conversations. He rejected the notion that Littler occupies his thoughts negatively, claiming that he performs remarkably well against his fellow Englishman. Aspinall admitted that when both players execute their best performances, Littler holds the advantage. He emphasized that his only option is to consistently produce his highest level of play.

The thirty-five-year-old competitor believes that maintaining an average of one hundred and seven or higher is sufficient to defeat Gabriel Clemens if he is to face him next. He cited his historical performance against Littler as evidence that his high-scoring game can overcome talented opponents. Aspinall remains confident that if he can iron out minor technical issues, he is well-positioned for a deep run in the tournament.

Wider Tournament Context And Fellow Competitor Reactions

The Grand Slam of Darts continues to generate significant attention with multiple high-profile matches unfolding. Michael van Gerwen caused a stir by forcing a broadcaster apology after losing his match, highlighting the intense emotions present at the event. Meanwhile, Luke Humphries has expressed concerns about the psychological impact of facing young talent like Littler. Aspinall stands as the final player confirmed from his group, setting the stage for a highly competitive knockout phase.

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Kedar Bayley, a journalist covering these events, has documented the shifting dynamics within the PDC Pro Tour. The tournament features complex permutations for remaining qualifiers, with players like Wade also entering action on Tuesday. Aspinall's path forward requires sustained focus and precision. His stated goal of winning major titles now hinges on his ability to translate his group stage form into knockout stage victories.