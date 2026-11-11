UK falls silent on Armistice Day to remember war dead

Communities across the UK observed a two-minute silence at 11am and held services to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War One.

Communities across the UK fell silent at 11am on Tuesday to mark Armistice Day, remembering those who died in military conflicts and commemorating the end of World War One.

The two-minute silence honoured the exact time an agreement to end the fighting of World War One as a prelude to peace negotiations began on 11 November 1918. Poignant services were held across the country as people paused at memorials, churches and civic ceremonies. In London, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean laid wreaths at the Angel Memorial in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

Also read Courage and sacrifice remembered as county falls silent on Armistice Day

Armistice Day Commemorations at Westminster and Whitehall

Sir Lindsay then proceeded to the Lower Waiting Hall of the House of Commons for a Turning the Page ceremony remembering Alan Scott Balfour, who died in 1918. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting attended the Western Front Association annual Armistice Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London, marking the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

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He was joined by UK Government and senior international military representatives, schoolchildren, cadets and many members of the public who braved the rain to pay their respects. An Armistice Day service was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, where the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester laid a wreath and observed the two-minute silence at 11am.

Royal and Civic Tributes Across the UK

Last year, the Princess of Wales attended the service in Alrewas, joining veterans in honouring fallen soldiers before laying a wreath in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley paid his respects to the war dead during a ceremony at the National Police Memorial in central London. Today we honour the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served and remember those who gave their lives.

In pictures shared on X by the Met Police, Sir Mark can be seen holding a wreath, reflecting and speaking to other members of the force. Wreaths were also laid during a service at the Portsmouth WWI Memorial in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire, where Farming Minister and MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan joined Royal Navy officers and other dignitaries. A veteran could be seen placing a cross of remembrance during the service, and Royal Navy officers saluted.

Honouring Heroes in London and Hampshire

Many also gathered at the Tommy statue, a tribute to the soldiers of the First World War in Dover, Kent. Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, was among those to attend the Armistice Day service in Leeds, where leaders and dignitaries were joined by members of the public at the Victoria Gardens War Memorial and wreaths were laid. In North Yorkshire, council leader Carl Les said commemorations remained hugely significant.

With conflicts still very evident across the world, it is as important today as ever to continue the tradition of commemorating all those who have lost their lives in wars. A North Yorkshire Council spokesperson said the county had a long history associated with the armed forces and that there were 10,770 military personnel in the county, one of the largest numbers nationally. North Yorkshire is also home to Catterick Garrison, one of the largest military bases in the country.

Reflections on Military Service and Sacrifice

Councillor Kevin Foster, the authority armed forces champion, said the day was a moment to reflect on the past. But it is also important for us to say thank you to all those who are involved in the military as they continue such a proud and important role in protecting the country.

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In Bradford, councillor Chris Howlett, the authority armed forces champion, said it was a very emotional day and that to see people turn out to pay their respects means so much. He added: We cannot forget. We must continue remembering. Howlett said that having served in the Army with the Prince of Wales Own Regiment of Yorkshire, the day events were very personal for him.

Local Remembrance Ceremonies in Yorkshire and Beyond

My granddad was First World War, my dad the Second World War, and me and my brother were in the Army, he explained. My son also is still serving in the RAF, so today will be extremely emotional. In Sheffield, dozens of people, some accompanied by pets, turned out to pay their respects during a service at Barkers Pool, where wreaths were laid at the foot of the Sheffield War Memorial.

Veterans Gary Crossland and Alan Snowden were among those to attend. Crossland, 68, who joined the Royal Navy in 1974, said while laying his wreath, he was remembering his father who also served in the navy. I was also thinking of the guys at sea that are deep down there lost at sea, not just English but other countries which have lost submariners and men and women, he said.

Another attendee was Lenore, who served for 12 years in The Royal Corps of Signals and who brought along her two dogs Watson and Bram. I have served three tours of Afghanistan and seen people injured, she said. I have seen people loaded onto aeroplanes to go back to their families with the Union Jack, or whatever country they were from.

Wreaths were laid at war memorials across the country, including at the Scott Monument in Edinburgh and Glasgow Central Station. People from Belfast to Cardiff, London to Edinburgh held the two-minute silence to mark the end of World War One and to remember those who have died in conflicts.