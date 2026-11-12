National Australia Bank Admits to Underpaying 66,000 Workers Over 14 Years

National Australia Bank repays $155 million to nearly 66,000 staff after admitting to systematic underpayments spanning 14 years, marking the largest contrition payment in regulatory history.

National Australia Bank has formally acknowledged a massive payroll failure that resulted in the underpayment of almost 66,000 current and former employees over a 14-year period. The financial institution has already returned the majority of the $169 million owed to its staff, covering lost wages, interest, and superannuation contributions. This admission reveals systemic compliance failures that persisted across all Australian states and territories and continued into the current year.

Core Details of the Wage Underpayment Scheme

The scope of the underpayment scandal is extensive, affecting casual, part-time, and full-time workers across a broad spectrum of personal and business banking roles. The Fair Work Ombudsman confirmed that the non-compliance issues date back to 2012, meaning the errors were embedded in the bank's operations for more than a decade. The average back-payment issued to affected individuals was $1,934, but the disparity in losses varied significantly, with one worker discovering they were owed more than $87,000.

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National Australia Bank first self-reported these significant errors to regulators in late 2019. This initial disclosure was triggered when the bank identified major mistakes in implementing its most recent enterprise agreement at that time. Following this self-report, the bank conducted a broad review of employee entitlements, which formally identified the non-compliance issues extending back to 2012. The regulator noted that the problems were not isolated incidents but represented a long-running failure to adhere to workplace obligations.

Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Response

Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth described the situation as particularly disappointing for a well-resourced employer like the bank. She highlighted that the organization negotiated its own legally enforceable enterprise agreement terms but failed to ensure it had fully compliant payroll systems capable of executing those terms before they became operational. The underlying causes of the underpayments included deficiencies in governance processes, inadequate record-keeping, legacy payroll technology, and limited investment in payroll expertise.

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As part of the resolution, National Australia Bank entered an enforceable undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman to oversee the repayments to staff. This agreement includes a $2 million contrition payment to the Commonwealth Consolidated Revenue Fund, which stands as the largest amount ever included in an executed enforceable undertaking. The bank has so far paid back at least $155 million, comprising more than $120 million in underpaid wages and entitlements, $25 million in interest, and more than $8 million in applicable superannuation.

Real-World Impact on Staff and Future Compliance

The remediation process aims to provide comprehensive restitution covering timeframes well outside statutory limits, while also establishing stronger accountability mechanisms for the future. Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth welcomed the bank's extended efforts and reviews across many years to rectify the underpayments. She emphasized that the enforceable undertaking ensures sustained future compliance and prevents similar systemic failures from occurring again in the banking sector.

National Australia Bank has publicly expressed regret for the underpayment errors and stated it is actively improving its employee systems and payroll platforms. Sarah White, the group executive of people and culture at the bank, issued a sincere apology for these unintended errors, stating that the organization takes its payroll obligations extremely seriously as a basic element in employing people. She confirmed that the bank has and will continue to remediate anyone who has been impacted by these long-standing issues.

This news emerged on the same day that the Commonwealth Bank faced accusations of overcharging tens of thousands of customers millions of dollars in fees. The corporate financial services watchdog, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, alleges that 42,000 CommBiz customers were overcharged about $8.5 million in fees between November 2020 and May 31, 2025. These simultaneous disclosures have intensified scrutiny on the Big Four banks regarding their internal compliance and treatment of both workers and consumers.

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The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in managing payroll across large organizations with legacy technology. The combination of inadequate record-keeping and insufficient investment in payroll expertise created an environment where errors could persist for over a decade. As regulators impose stricter enforceable undertakings, other major financial institutions may face increased pressure to audit their own systems to avoid similar reputational and financial damages.

For the affected workers, the long road to rectification has finally concluded with the majority of the owed funds being distributed. The average payment of $1,934 provides some relief, though for those owed over $87,000, the financial impact of the error was severe. The bank's commitment to improving its systems is now under close observation to ensure that the lessons learned from this 14-year period of non-compliance lead to permanent structural changes within the organization.