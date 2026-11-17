A damning report reveals National Highways ignored ten warnings about faulty speed cameras on smart motorways. Thousands of drivers received wrongful fines due to delayed action by officials.

A severe administrative failure at National Highways allowed more than 150 defective speed cameras to remain active on English roads for over a year. The agency missed ten distinct opportunities to identify and rectify these technical faults, resulting in thousands of drivers receiving incorrect speeding fines. This systemic negligence occurred despite early warnings from police and safety experts regarding errors on smart motorways.

Delayed Action on Camera Failures

Highways chiefs failed to act on critical alerts starting in January 2025, delaying public notification until December of the same year. Consequently, drivers using the affected 154 cameras across 440 miles of the Strategic Road Network received wrongful penalties for extended periods. The issue remains unresolved, with these cameras covering one in ten miles of major roads still out of action as of December 2025. The affected infrastructure includes complex smart motorways where variable speed limits are essential for preventing accidents.

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Wrongful Fines and Safety Risks

Approximately 2,650 wrongly issued speeding tickets have been identified since 2021 due to the malfunctioning equipment. A specific incident on the M5 showed drivers receiving tickets for exceeding a 40mph limit when the gantry displayed 50mph. These technical errors created significant safety risks on roads where precise enforcement is crucial for managing traffic flow and reducing collisions. The lack of immediate response exacerbated the danger for motorists navigating these high-speed environments.

Political and Industry Criticism

Tory shadow transport secretary Richard Holden condemned the delay, stating that thousands of drivers were punished for doing nothing wrong. He accused Labour ministers of being asleep at the wheel during the ten missed chances to resolve the crisis. Shadow transport minister Greg Smith described the situation as beyond unacceptable, arguing that the government plays fast and loose with motorist safety. Meanwhile, AA president Edmund King emphasized that the failure to respond with urgency damaged public confidence in motorway technology.

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Escalating Warnings Ignored

The report details how National Highways dismissed early warnings as isolated incidents without proper data analysis. In March, Road Safety Support explicitly warned that the problem required escalation to police and legal services. However, a formal investigation team was not assembled until August, ten weeks after initial concerns were raised. Officials failed to initiate their Crisis Management Manual despite understanding the potential for wrongful prosecution and reputational damage to the agency.

Contract Termination and Next Steps

The Home Office has announced the termination of its contract with American firm Verra Mobility, which operates the faulty camera systems. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander had ordered the review in January, but the findings were withheld until July. Critics argue that the delayed publication was an attempt to bury negative news while Westminster focused on other matters. The ongoing failure to fix these cameras highlights significant gaps in how road safety technology is monitored and maintained by government bodies.