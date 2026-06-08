National Lottery's Revamped Lotto Launches with Dual Winning Opportunities

The National Lottery has introduced a new two-round format for its flagship Lotto game, granting players two chances to win per ticket. This change is projected to more than double the annual number of millionaires and significantly improve overall odds of winning any prize.

The National Lottery has launched a revamped Lotto game, offering players two distinct chances to win from a single ticket. This significant format change is anticipated to dramatically increase the number of millionaires created annually.

The new game went on sale this week, with the first retail ticket purchased in Great Yarmouth and the first online transaction made by a player in Aylesbury using an advanced play option. Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery, stated that the updated game is expected to more than double the annual number of Lotto millionaires, from approximately 140 to about 345.

Furthermore, the overall odds of winning any prize are projected to improve substantially from 1 in 9.3 to 1 in 4.9, making the game more rewarding for participants. The core mechanic remains familiar: players continue to select six numbers from a pool of 59 for each £2 line.

However, the twice-weekly draws, held every Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, now feature a two-round structure. Two separate machines draw two sets of six main numbers and a bonus ball. The jackpot, which starts at £2 million and can roll over up to five times, is shared across both rounds.

There remain two specific paths to winning a £1 million prize: matching all six main numbers in either round to win a share of the jackpot, or matching five main numbers plus the bonus ball to secure a fixed £1 million prize. All other prize tiers continue to offer fixed cash amounts, paid out independently for each round. The associated Lotto HotPicks add-on game will also adopt this new two-round format while maintaining its £1 price point.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at Allwyn, emphasized the magnitude of the change, stating, "This is a huge moment for players as we enter a new era for the nation's millionaire maker, Lotto. From now on, every ticket gives you two chances to win for the same £2 price. We're talking more winners, more excitement and hundreds more millionaires made every year. It really could be you - not once, but twice.

" Existing winners, like Chris and Geraldine Bradley from Carmarthenshire, Wales, who won £3.5 million in 2006, expressed their support for the new format. They commented, "We know first-hand just how life-changing a Lotto win can be. That's why this new format is so exciting - giving players two chances to win from a single ticket means more opportunities for that same incredible moment. It's fantastic to see even more people getting the chance to become millionaires.

" This overhaul represents a major strategic shift aimed at enhancing player value and generating greater public engagement with the flagship game





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Lottery Lotto Allwyn Jackpot Millionaire Odds Two-Round Format Prize

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA Mandates All Squad Members to Participate in National Anthems at 2026 World CupFIFA has announced a significant protocol change for the upcoming World Cup, requiring all players, including substitutes, to gather around the centre circle during national anthems. This move away from the traditional practice of only the starting eleven on the pitch is part of a new ceremonial initiative aimed at revolutionizing the in-stadium experience. FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated the change will create a moment of unity and pride, complemented by a redesigned 360-degree ceremony with flags, on-pitch elements, and new visual features to engage every fan.

Read more »

Lotto results: Numbers for tonight's huge £12m must be won drawLive results checker for tonight's Must Be Won Lotto draw

Read more »

England win the lottery to beat New Zealand on risible Lord's pitchOnly rain ensured the first Test of the summer was not a two-day Test as inconsistent bounce made batting nearly impossible for both sides in a game that lasted just 166 overs

Read more »

National Lottery announces huge new game change coming this summerPowerball will launch in the UK later this year

Read more »