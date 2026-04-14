National Lottery to Launch £1 Billion Powerball Game in UK

The National Lottery is introducing Powerball, a game with a potential £1 billion jackpot, marking a major overhaul of its UK offerings and offering players a shot at life-changing prizes.

The National Lottery is poised to introduce a groundbreaking new game, Powerball , later this year, marking a significant transformation of its UK prize offerings. This innovative format, originating from the United States, will allow UK players to compete for a colossal jackpot, starting at a minimum of £12 million and potentially soaring to £1 billion or even higher. Powerball is renowned as the world's premier jackpot game, and its debut outside of the US signifies a major development in the global lottery landscape. Draws will be held three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, providing multiple opportunities for players to try their luck. Participating in the game requires a £4 per line purchase, aligning the UK player pool with the vast US counterpart in pursuit of the shared jackpot. The prize money will be paid out over a 30-year period to any UK winners, ensuring long-term financial security for the fortunate few.

The game mechanics are similar to existing Lotto formats. Players must select five main numbers from a range of 1 to 69, along with a Powerball number chosen from 1 to 26. A lucky dip option will also be available, providing randomly selected numbers for those who prefer it. The ultimate prize, the jackpot, is awarded to players who successfully match all five main numbers and the Powerball number. The jackpot begins at approximately £12 million, but if no one wins, it will roll over to the subsequent draw, progressively increasing until a lucky player claims the massive prize, potentially reaching £1 billion or more. Other prizes will also be awarded, with a £1 million prize for matching five main numbers, and a £8 prize for matching just two numbers, offering various ways for players to win.

This momentous introduction of Powerball marks the most significant overhaul to the National Lottery's draw-based games since its launch in 1994. In addition to the massive jackpot potential, this revamp provides players with two chances to win for every £2 ticket purchased. The change is scheduled to roll out from June 7th. The introduction of Powerball is expected to more than double the number of Lotto millionaires in the UK, increasing from approximately 140 per year to about 345. The first two-round draw is set to take place on Wednesday, June 10th, while the standard Lotto draws will continue to be held at approximately 8pm every Saturday and Wednesday.

Furthermore, the lottery operator, Allwyn, recently completed a substantial £450 million technology upgrade, moving 18 million player records and over three billion historical transactions from older platforms to newer ones. This upgrade involved transforming the technology used by retail partners. Allwyn's chief executive, Andria Vidler, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering more games, more entertainment, and increased innovation to The National Lottery. According to Ms. Vidler, with major upgrades now complete for both digital and retail channels, the company anticipates a fantastic summer, and is now able to offer these exciting new games to their players. She added that offering a wide range of complementary games will ensure there is something for everyone and that it would build their player base and make sure The National Lottery remains a vital part of the national conversation.

The company also pointed out that the new games are expected to boost returns for good causes. More than 30% of Powerball ticket prices will go towards good causes, which is expected to deliver around £1 billion extra over the first five years. Ms. Vidler stated that this would raise more money for good causes, helping reach their goal of doubling weekly returns to good causes from £30 million to £60 million by 2034, with £33 million a week currently raised.

The launch of Powerball represents a bold move by The National Lottery, reflecting the operator's ambition to revitalize its offerings and broaden its appeal to players across the UK. The introduction of a game with the potential for such a substantial jackpot is certainly a gamble, but the potential rewards for good causes are undeniable. The lottery is aiming to attract new players, and re-engage existing ones. The game's mechanics, offering both a chance at a life-changing sum and more modest prizes for matching fewer numbers, make it accessible to a wider audience. The technological infrastructure of the National Lottery has been upgraded to enhance the experience, with significant investments in digital platforms and retail partner technology.

The expansion of offerings with the arrival of Powerball is only one piece in a larger vision, as the lottery is also doubling down on its commitment to supporting good causes. The influx of revenue from the new game will enable the lottery to provide increased funding for a wide array of charitable and community projects. This is expected to add excitement and attract a new type of player. The lottery aims to ensure that The National Lottery remains relevant and engaging in the future, providing not only opportunities to win, but also significant contributions to social good.





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