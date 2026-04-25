National Mental Health Commission Commissions Major Economic Evaluation of Mental Health Interventions

The National Mental Health Commission has partnered with Monash University to undertake a comprehensive economic modelling and evaluation of mental health interventions in Australia, aiming to improve the effectiveness and accountability of the mental health system and inform future investment decisions.

The National Mental Health Commission has commissioned a significant research undertaking with Monash University to conduct an extensive economic analysis and evaluation of mental health interventions across Australia.

This initiative represents a crucial step in bolstering the evidence base that informs government policy and investment decisions within the mental health sector. The project, slated for completion over the next 18 months, directly supports the Commission’s primary role of providing independent, data-driven advice to the government. Its core objective is to pinpoint which mental health services yield the most substantial benefits, thereby guiding future resource allocation and systemic reforms.

The anticipated outcome is a more efficient and effective mental health system, capable of delivering optimal outcomes for individuals and communities nationwide. David McGrath, the CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, emphasized the importance of this project in enhancing the accountability and effectiveness of public funding in mental health.

He highlighted its timing, coinciding with the development of the next National Agreement on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, suggesting the findings will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of national mental health policy. The Commission views this research as vital to ensuring the continued advancement of Australia’s mental health system, striving to improve the lives of those affected and fostering confidence in the availability of support when needed.

The project’s scope extends beyond simply identifying effective interventions; it aims to address the systemic challenges that prevent individuals from accessing the care they require. This includes investigating opportunities to streamline processes, reduce inefficiencies, and ensure that resources are directed towards areas of greatest need. The ultimate goal is a mental health system that is both responsive and equitable, providing timely and appropriate care to all Australians.

Leading the research effort at Monash University is Professor Cathy Mihalopoulos from the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Professor Mihalopoulos underscored the critical need to investigate efficiencies and improvements within the mental health system, acknowledging the difficulties faced by individuals in obtaining necessary care.

She also pointed to the challenges faced by policymakers and service planners in optimizing the allocation of public funds to meet the diverse needs of both current users of the system and those who require care but are not currently accessing it. This project is designed to generate robust, high-quality evidence that will inform ongoing national mental health reforms, while simultaneously strengthening reporting mechanisms, monitoring processes, and overall accountability within the system.

The project’s methodology aligns with recommendations from the Productivity Commission, which called for a greater understanding of the effectiveness of mental health services and increased accountability for expenditure. The research will unfold in two distinct phases, with initial findings expected later in the current year and the comprehensive final report scheduled for delivery in 2027. This phased approach will allow for iterative refinement of the research and ensure that the findings are relevant and actionable for policymakers and service providers





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