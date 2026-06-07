National Outrage Over Police Neglect and Family Intervention in Murder of Henry Nowak

Bodycam footage reveals police ignored stabbing victim Henry Nowak while showing undue concern for his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, who was later sentenced to life. Digwa's mother hid the murder weapon, claiming maternal protection, sparking debate on UK knife laws and Sikh religious exemptions.

The murder of Henry Nowak has sparked national outrage following the release of bodycam footage that captured his final moments. The 18-year-old university student was subjected to neglect by police officers who had labelled him a racist, despite his repeated pleas that he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

Officers forced him to sit up and shackled his hands behind his back while he bled to death, showing more concern for his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, who claimed he had been pulled by the hair and had a minor bruise. As Henry lost consciousness, the last words he heard were a police officer informing him he was under arrest for assault. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years before parole eligibility.

Henry's father, Mark, expressed the unbearable contrast in how the two young men were treated. He stated that the image of his son lying scared and bleeding in the road would haunt him forever, adding, It is my job to protect my children and I failed to keep him safe. I was not there when he needed me most. While the police's role has been widely criticized, another disturbing aspect involves the actions of Digwa's family.

His mother, Kiran Kaur, 52, hid the bloodied murder weapon in her home, claiming she acted as any mother would to protect her son. She is being held on remand for assisting an offender. Digwa's grandmother, Bimla Kaur, 75, defended her, saying she only did what any mother would do and is now being punished for it. Kiran Kaur is described as a devout Sikh housewife who raised her children in a traditional Sikh household.

Bimla Kaur suggested that Vickrum had always been a difficult boy, possibly due to the environment in which he grew up in Britain. Although Henry's family has sought to avoid politicizing the death, the case has reignited debate over UK knife laws. Digwa carried an eight-inch blade he claimed was part of his Sikh faith.

While carrying a knife is illegal in the UK, Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 provides potential lawful defences for carrying blades as part of national costume or for religious reasons. The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 further safeguards the right of Sikhs to possess and supply kirpans, ceremonial swords that are one of the religion's five articles of faith.

On the night of the incident, Digwa wore the large dagger in a sheath around his neck and a smaller kirpan under his clothing. Henry's father has called for urgent legal reform, urging that common sense be applied so that no one is permitted to openly carry a knife of that size on Britain's streets.

Additional context reveals that Digwa's family belongs to a martial Sikh sect known as the Nihangs, an ancient order formed about 500 years ago to protect the religion and its places of worship. Nihangs take pride in their expertise with swords, knives, and other weapons, considering themselves the commandos of the faith. Digwa was an active participant in combat sessions with various arms as a devoted member of this group





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Henry Nowak Murder Police Negligence Vickrum Digwa Kiran Kaur Sikh Knife Laws Nihang Sect UK Offensive Weapons Act Bodycam Footage Assisting Offender Life Sentence

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