Janet Armstrong faces the loss of her family's historic Cape Cod dune shack as the National Park Service initiates a public lease, sparking outrage among preservationists.

Janet Armstrong, a longtime resident of Truro, Massachusetts, is fighting to retain custody of the Armstrong Dune Shack following a controversial decision by the National Park Service to initiate a public leasing process for the historic property. The agency launched a formal request for proposals on November 9, signaling the end of the Armstrong family's seven-decade stewardship of the structure located within the Peaked Hill Bars National Register Historic District.

Historic Shack Seized and Re-Licensed

The National Park Service utilized eminent domain in 1981 to acquire the land where the shack sits, granting the Armstrong family a lifetime estate. Following the deaths of Janet's parents, David and Connie Armstrong, she held a Special Use Permit that allowed her to remain in the property until the new leasing framework was established. The recent announcement has drawn immediate criticism from the family, who argue the process disregards their deep historical connection to the site. The agency maintains that the move aligns with the seashore Dune Shack Historic District Preservation and Use Plan, which governs the long-term occupancy and stewardship of these unique coastal structures.

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1948 Purchase and 70 Years of Maintenance

David and Connie Armstrong originally located the abandoned shack in 1948, finding it in a state of severe disrepair with broken windows, a collapsed roof, and three feet of sand covering the floor. They spent an entire year tracking down the original owner before purchasing the property for their family. Janet Armstrong has spent over 70 years maintaining the structure, documenting hundreds of efforts to install wells, reinforce roofs, and clear sand from pipes. She describes the experience not as a leisurely vacation but as a continuous battle against the elements, noting that their access road has been washed away by the ocean five separate times.

RFP Requirements and Structural Challenges

The current request for proposals lists the property in as-is condition, requiring prospective lessees to assume full responsibility for maintenance and repairs. Key requirements include bringing the blackwater waste system up to fire and life safety codes, given that the shack lacks access to commercial utilities like electricity, municipal water, or sewer. The National Park Service advises applicants to carefully review these maintenance obligations before submitting bids. Armstrong expressed frustration that the agency only informed her of the RFP launch one hour before the public announcement, despite her prior involvement in discussions regarding the expiration of lifetime leases.

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Community Outrage Over Preservation Erosion

Longtime advocates for the dune colonies argue that the new leasing criteria threaten the unique culture of multi-generational preservation that has defined the Cape Cod area. Michela Murphy, a dune colony advocate and caretaker of the nearby Frenchie Shack, stated that the process erodes a community that has survived against significant odds. The National Park Service notes that these shacks have historically served Coast Guardsmen, artists, and writers seeking solitude. Murphy highlights the case of Salvatore Del Deo, the 98-year-old painter who recently received a five-year lease extension, as an example of the complex history of occupancy in these remote coastal environments.

Emotional Battle for Sacred Family Home

Janet Armstrong has filed an application to retain the shack, describing the process as an emotional struggle to keep her sacred home. She remains committed to complying with the RFP process while fighting to preserve her family's legacy. The outcome of this bidding war will determine the future of a structure that has withstood decades of environmental challenges and legal complexities. For now, the Armstrong Dune Shack stands as a focal point in the ongoing debate over how the National Park Service manages historic properties in the Cape Cod National Seashore.