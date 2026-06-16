National Portrait Gallery Installation Accuses Churchill of Wilful Starvation in Bengal

A video installation by artist Helen Cammock at London's National Portrait Gallery claims that Winston Churchill deliberately used mass starvation as a weapon during the 1943 Bengal famine. The work, which has drawn complaints and a robust defense from Churchill's biographer, places the accusation alongside critiques of other historical figures and contemporary political leaders.

A provocative installation at London's National Portrait Gallery , titled Persistence by Turner Prize-shortlisted artist Helen Cammock , makes the controversial claim that former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill deliberately allowed mass starvation in Bengal during the 1943 famine as a weapon of war.

The video work, which opened in September 2025 and runs until August, draws explicit parallels between Churchill's actions and Oliver Cromwell's campaigns in Ireland, describing both as instances of wilful starvation. It also labels other historical figures such as Benjamin Disraeli and Cecil Rhodes as purveyors of violence and criticizes the tradition of immortalizing privileged individuals in portraiture. The narrative extends to contemporary politics, asserting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has enacted mass starvation of the Palestinian population.

These statements align with Cammock's previous online remarks that led the Venice Biennale to ban her after she accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. The installation, supported by the Chanel Culture Fund, includes footage from trans Pride marches, pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and speeches by Malcolm X. The gallery has introduced trigger warnings for culturally sensitive works in its collection, including portraits of Lawrence of Arabia and Lord Byron in Albanian dress. The exhibit has reportedly prompted formal complaints.

Churchill's biographer, Lord Roberts of Belgravia, strongly defended the wartime leader, calling the accusation a barefaced lie. In a letter to the gallery's interim chairman, Professor Shearer West, Lord Roberts cited historical records showing Churchill directed that all possible efforts, including diverting war-critical shipping, be made to alleviate food shortages in Bengal.

A National Portrait Gallery spokeswoman clarified that the work reflects the artist's personal reflections on historical and current events and that the institution supports freedom of artistic expression without necessarily endorsing the opinions expressed





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Winston Churchill Bengal Famine Helen Cammock National Portrait Gallery Persistence Controversial Art Historical Revisionism Oliver Cromwell Benjamin Netanyahu Venice Biennale Trigger Warnings

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