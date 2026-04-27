National Service Reintroduction Considered to Bolster Britain's Defences

Former Nato chief Lord Robertson suggests a Swedish-style national service model to enhance Britain's resilience against evolving threats, criticising current defence spending and preparedness.

The possibility of reintroducing national service in Britain has been brought to the forefront by Lord Robertson , the author of the government's recent defence review.

He argues that given the escalating global threats, a Swedish-style national service model – where all residents aged 16 to 70 have a defined role in civil resilience – should be seriously considered. This proposal forms part of a broader call for an 'all of country approach' to defence, moving beyond traditional military structures to involve the entire population in safeguarding national security.

Lord Robertson’s comments represent a significant escalation in his criticism of the current government’s approach to defence, having previously accused them of ‘corrosive complacency’ regarding defence spending and publicly pressured them to release their long-overdue ten-year Defence Investment Plan. Lord Robertson detailed his vision during a session with the joint Parliamentary committee on the National Security Strategy, responding to a question about Sweden’s comprehensive civil resilience framework.

He acknowledged that such a system might challenge conventional British perspectives but emphasized its relevance in the face of multifaceted threats, encompassing both military and civil vulnerabilities. He highlighted the importance of a ‘defence readiness bill’ – a concept initially proposed in his strategic defence review – that would actively engage society as a whole in defence preparations.

The absence of this bill from the upcoming King’s Speech is a source of disappointment, as he views it as a crucial component of a robust national defence strategy. The Swedish model encompasses not only military conscription but also civil conscription for essential services like rescue operations and critical infrastructure maintenance, alongside general national service roles assigned by authorities.

This contrasts with Britain’s previous national service, which ran from 1949 to 1960 and focused solely on military service for young men. Several other European nations, including Finland and, more recently, Germany, have maintained or reintroduced forms of conscription in response to geopolitical shifts, particularly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This renewed debate surrounding national service occurs amidst growing concerns about the readiness of the British Armed Forces.

The government has faced persistent questioning regarding its defence spending plans, with Labour’s Defence Secretary John Healey initially promising the publication of the ten-year Defence Investment Plan last autumn, a commitment now delayed until the summer. Lord Robertson’s committee in the House of Lords has further intensified pressure, urging the government to establish a clear and funded pathway to allocate 5 per cent of GDP to defence.

Beyond the financial aspects, Lord Robertson stresses the need for a ‘national conversation’ to raise public awareness about the ongoing threats facing Britain, including acts of sabotage, cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and espionage perpetrated by hostile nations like Russia and Iran. He warns against the complacency he perceives within both the government and broader society, emphasizing that the UK is not immune to these threats.

He draws a parallel to the 1930s, cautioning that delaying preparation until a crisis erupts would be a grave mistake. The Daily Mail’s ‘Don't Leave Britain Defenceless’ campaign further underscores the growing public concern and advocacy for increased investment in national security





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