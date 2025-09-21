National Trust Faces Backlash After Ousting Elderly Volunteer Gardeners

The National Trust is embroiled in another controversy after removing a group of long-serving elderly volunteer gardeners from Mottistone Manor, sparking accusations of fabricated claims and a denial of due process. The volunteers, with over 100 years of combined experience, were dismissed amid claims of failing to adhere to new policies, but they dispute the allegations and seek an investigation. The incident highlights broader concerns about the trust's approach to inclusivity and its treatment of volunteers, including the impact on the long-term preservation of site-specific knowledge and historical context. The controversy adds to the National Trust's recent challenges with internal changes, and the implications of its actions are increasingly affecting the long serving volunteers.

A group of elderly volunteer gardeners at Mottistone Manor on the Isle of Wight has been ousted by the National Trust , sparking a new controversy over the organization's approach to inclusivity. The 13 volunteers, who collectively boast over a century of experience tending the award-winning gardens, were informed via email that their volunteering agreements were being terminated.

The National Trust cited reasons such as failure to attend health and safety briefings, resistance to sustainability changes, and fostering a workplace environment where individuals acted without regard for others. However, the affected gardeners vehemently deny these accusations, labeling them as fabricated and calling for an investigation by the trust's director general, Hilary McGrady.\The volunteers, deeply disheartened by the sudden dismissal, have expressed their shock and frustration at the situation. Graham Field, a 76-year-old former civil servant who has dedicated 12 years to the Mottistone gardens, which are historically significant and mentioned in the Domesday Book, has acted as their spokesperson. He highlighted the group's denial of access to an impartial complaints process, emphasizing their commitment to preserving and sharing the history of Mottistone. He further detailed that some volunteers believe there has been a deliberate effort to remove them, pointing out the contrast between the exclusion of long-serving volunteers and the continued presence of newer, less experienced individuals during a prior pause in activities. This has been viewed as discriminatory. The volunteers refute the National Trust's claims regarding their unwillingness to adapt to changes, presenting their perspective as one of dedication and commitment to the gardens. The loss of this collective experience, site-specific knowledge, and dedication has raised significant questions about the National Trust’s approach to valuing its volunteers and managing its properties. The incident has drawn criticism from organizations such as Restore Trust, which advocates for the restoration of traditional values within the National Trust. Cornelia van der Poll of Restore Trust has highlighted similar experiences of volunteers at other National Trust properties. The situation underscores a growing concern regarding the potential impact of the National Trust's policies on its dedicated volunteers and its approach to traditional practices.\The National Trust, when approached for comment, did not respond directly to the specific accusations. However, it issued a statement through a horticultural trade publication, stating that some volunteers chose not to continue volunteering following a pause while a new approach for the future of the garden at Mottistone was developed. The statement acknowledged that changes can be challenging and that, for some, the new ways of working and expectations were not the right fit. The National Trust maintained its commitment to creating an inclusive and rewarding volunteering culture at Mottistone. The incident reflects a broader context of previous controversies faced by the National Trust, including a backlash over vegan-focused changes to its cafes and the exclusion of Christian holidays from its inclusivity calendar. The current situation adds to the mounting concerns raised by some regarding the direction and priorities of the organization, particularly in relation to its volunteers and its established values, which is increasingly affecting the volunteer experience. The volunteers are calling for an independent review of the situation, concerned about the loss of valuable gardening expertise, site knowledge and experience





