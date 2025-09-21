National Trust Faces Backlash After Ousting Elderly Garden Volunteers in 'Inclusivity' Drive

The National Trust is under fire after dismissing a group of long-serving volunteer gardeners from Mottistone Manor, Isle of Wight. The volunteers, who cultivated award-winning gardens for years, were terminated due to alleged failures in adhering to new health and safety rules and resistance to sustainability initiatives. They deny the accusations, claiming a fabricated agenda against them. The incident has sparked debate about the Trust's priorities regarding volunteer experience and the pursuit of inclusivity.

The National Trust has found itself embroiled in another controversy, this time leading to the dismissal of a group of elderly volunteer gardeners, sparking accusations of prioritizing inclusivity over experience and tradition. The 13 volunteers, who dedicated their retirement years to cultivating award-winning gardens at Mottistone Manor on the Isle of Wight, were informed via email that their volunteering agreement was being terminated.

The National Trust cited reasons such as failure to attend mandatory health and safety briefings, resistance to sustainability initiatives, and the alleged creation of a workplace culture where individuals felt free to disregard others. The volunteers vehemently deny these allegations, claiming they are fabricated and part of a larger, politically motivated agenda. They have called upon the trust's director-general, Hilary McGrady, to launch an investigation into the matter, highlighting what they perceive as unfair treatment and a lack of due process.\The dismissed volunteers, collectively possessing over a century of experience with the National Trust, expressed deep disappointment and frustration. Their spokesman, Graham Field, a former civil servant with 12 years of service at Mottistone Manor, emphasized their dedication to preserving the history and beauty of the gardens, which are referenced in the Domesday Book. He stated that the volunteers were denied access to an impartial complaints procedure, further fueling their sense of injustice. Field noted that newer, less experienced volunteers were allowed to continue working during a period of change while long-serving volunteers were excluded, characterizing this as discriminatory. The volunteers insist they were not unwilling to adapt to changes, but rather believe the accusations are unfounded attempts to oust them. This incident has raised concerns about the direction of the National Trust and its priorities, particularly regarding the value placed on long-term volunteers and their contributions to the organization.\The incident has prompted criticism from external sources as well. Cornelia van der Poll of Restore Trust, an organization advocating for the reinstatement of traditional values within the National Trust, noted that volunteers at other properties have reported similar experiences. She expressed concern over the perceived lack of appreciation for the valuable contributions of volunteers. The National Trust's response to the allegations has been limited, with a statement acknowledging that changes were implemented at Mottistone and some volunteers chose not to continue. It stated that the new ways of working were not a good fit for some individuals, while maintaining a commitment to inclusivity and a rewarding volunteering culture. However, the volunteers dispute this account, asserting that they were unfairly targeted and removed from their roles without proper consideration for their service and dedication. The controversy follows previous criticism of the charity's actions, including a controversial vegan overhaul of its cafes and the exclusion of Christian holidays from its inclusivity calendar, leading to accusations of pursuing a specific ideological agenda





