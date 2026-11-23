Welsh farmers and organizations accuse the National Trust of destroying traditional sheep farming in Snowdonia by removing flocks without consultation, demanding a pause on the project.

Farmers in Wales have launched a formal complaint against the National Trust, accusing the organization of dismantling traditional agricultural practices in the Snowdonia region. The dispute centers on the removal of up to 1,000 Welsh Mountain sheep from farms in the Nant Ffrancon area of North Wales. Livestock representatives argue that these actions, taken without adequate community consultation, threaten the cultural and economic sustainability of local family farms.

Scale of Sheep Removal in Nant Ffrancon

The National Trust, recognized as the third biggest landowner in the United Kingdom, manages six sheep farms within the Nant Ffrancon valley. According to an open letter signed by major agricultural bodies, the organization has reduced the number of 'hefted' sheep to just two flocks across these properties. This represents a decline of approximately 5,000 ewes compared to historical peak levels. Hefted sheep are unique because they roam hillsides without fences, relying on inherited knowledge to find grazing and shelter.

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The removal of these animals has raised significant concerns among traditional farmers who view hefting as an essential mechanism for upland management. In a well-hefted flock, older ewes teach lambs the specific routes and safe areas of the mountain terrain. Without this generational knowledge transfer, managing remaining flocks becomes difficult as sheep may roam further afield without the natural guidance of experienced herd members.

Farmers Union and Gareth Wyn Jones Criticize Strategy

Gareth Wyn Jones, a prominent sheep farmer and star of the BBC program The Family Farm, publicly criticized the National Trust's approach. Jones stated that the organization is 'decimating' the valley and accused them of adopting a 'woke' agenda that ignores the environmental reality shaped by centuries of sheep farming. He argued that the upland landscape exists in its current form largely because of agricultural activity, not in spite of it.

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The open letter to the National Trust was co-signed by the Farmers' Union of Wales, the National Sheep Association, and the Countryside Alliance. These organizations expressed deep concern that the unilateral decisions made by the landowner undermine the management of hefted flocks. They emphasized that re-establishing hefted flocks is a gradual process that can take several generations, making sudden removals particularly damaging to the long-term stability of the region.

Breakdown in Community Consultation and Transparency

A central point of contention in the dispute is the lack of dialogue between the National Trust and the local population. The signatories of the letter assert that the organization implemented its agricultural changes with minimal discussion or consultation. They claimed that the National Trust failed to adhere to its own values of transparency and did not respond thoughtfully to feedback from local residents.

Residents in Nant Ffrancon have expressed that the new direction 'hasn't sat well' with the community. The critics argue that the 'Nature for the People of Nant Ffrancon Project' appears to focus on environmental metrics at the direct expense of traditional practices, family farms, and rural livelihoods. The letter questions whether this unilateral approach will genuinely support a green recovery that includes human communities rather than excluding them.

Call for Pause and Review of Agricultural Plans

While the farming community acknowledges that removing grazing sheep may be necessary in some rare environmental cases, they argue that the decision in Nant Ffrancon is wholly detrimental. The collective signatories have formally called on the National Trust to 'pause and review' its ambitions for the area. They insist that such changes pose a significant threat to the sustainability of the region's cultural heritage and agricultural economy.

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The open letter concludes by stating that the current trajectory undermines the rich Welsh culture and history shaped by generations of agricultural activity. The farmers remain unconvinced that the current management strategy is sustainable or beneficial for the long term. The National Trust has been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations and the future of sheep farming in the Nant Ffrancon valley.