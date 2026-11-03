National Trust Heir Jordan Adlard-Rogers Guilty of Pub Assault

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, who inherited the Penrose Estate, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm after a pub brawl broke Sebastian Winzar's leg.

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, a 38-year-old former care worker who inherited the National Trust Penrose Estate in Cornwall, has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm following a violent altercation at a local pub. The incident occurred on July 13, 2024, in Porthleven, resulting in severe injury to an acquaintance.

Pub Brawl And Severe Injury

Truro Crown Court jurors heard that Adlard-Rogers punched Sebastian Winzar, causing the victim to fall and suffer two fractures in his left shin. Mr Winzar required an operation and spent five days in the hospital recovering from the assault. The court was told that both men were drinking at the Out of the Blue pub when the disagreement escalated. Prosecutors described Mr Winzar as aggressive from the outset, noting he was shouting at the defendant.

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Vision captured by closed-circuit television showed a clear escalation in the confrontation. Mr Winzar brought his face close to the defendant before stepping back, at which point Adlard-Rogers swung his fist with force. The impact caused Mr Winzar to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. Mr Winzar did not recall the fall, waking up only in a chair within the establishment. He reported feeling that the defendant was trying to provoke a reaction.

Inheritance Of Cornish Estate

Adlard-Rogers became the sole heir to the 1,536-acre estate after his father, Charles Rogers, died aged 62 in August 2018. Charles Rogers passed away from an overdose, and the court inquest revealed no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The aristocrat had struggled with drug abuse, malnutrition, and poor personal hygiene in the months leading up to his passing, reportedly living in his car.

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The Penrose Estate, located between Helston and Porthleven, has been in the Rogers family for generations. In 1974, the family gifted the property to the National Trust in exchange for a thousand-year lease allowing them to continue living there. Adlard-Rogers proved his relationship to the deceased through DNA testing, a process he pursued after Charles Rogers died without acknowledging their bond during his lifetime.

DNA Test And Family Connection

Adlard-Rogers stated he knew Charles Rogers could be his father since he was eight years old, resulting from a one-night stand. He attempted contact with his father at age eighteen, only to be directed to use solicitors. After years of correspondence met with silence, he sent a final letter with a DNA test kit three years prior to his father's death. It was then that he learned of Charles Rogers' passing.

Adlard-Rogers left his job as a community support worker to manage the estate, describing the change in his life as unbelievable. He expressed regret that his father never acknowledged him, stating he would trade everything to have that connection. Despite his new wealth, he emphasized his humble origins and intention to help the local communities of Porthleven and Helston through charity work.

Police Interview And Guilty Verdict

Following the assault, Adlard-Rogers returned to the pub the next day and informed police he expected to be questioned. He provided a prepared statement claiming Mr Winzar had threatened him. He argued that he punched the victim to make him leave him alone. However, the evidence presented to the jury, including the CCTV footage, contradicted his version of events regarding self-defense.

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The court found him guilty of breaking Mr Winzar's leg in two places. This conviction marks a significant legal issue for the heir, who had previously focused on settling into his new role as the owner of the historic Cornish seat. The case highlights the dramatic shift in his life from a childhood on a humble estate to the responsibility of managing a major National Trust property.