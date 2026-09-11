England's Feyi-Waboso and Curry Out of Nations Championship Through Injury

England will be without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tom Curry for the rest of the Nations Championship, while Seb Atkinson, Ollie Chessum and George Furbank also miss the Japan match.

England have been dealt a major injury blow with wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and flanker Tom Curry ruled out of the rest of the Nations Championship.

Feyi-Waboso suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 45-22 win over Australia, while Curry felt discomfort in his hip. Feyi-Waboso was hurt in the 32nd minute after a hip-drop tackle by Australia prop Angus Bell, who was sent to the sin bin. He was replaced on the wing at half-time by Henry Pollock, normally a back row, and Pollock went on to score twice. Curry did not feature against Australia after sustaining a hip injury in training last week.

Also read England 45-22 Australia: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso burns bright in win

England Injury Blow Ahead of Japan Clash

The experienced flanker will now not feature at all this autumn, in a further blow to Steve Borthwick's side. England will also be without a handful of other key players for Saturday's match against Japan at Twickenham. Seb Atkinson, who came off in the second half against Australia, has a hip injury, while forward Ollie Chessum has a shoulder problem and full-back George Furbank has a groin niggle.

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Atkinson's absence means Borthwick will need to field a new centre combination, with Fraser Dingwall or Max Ojomoh in line to play at inside-centre. Furbank produced a consummate performance in his first England game in two years but will now miss at least the Japan match. England are optimistic that Atkinson, Chessum and Furbank will all be available to face New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 21 November.

Call-Ups Boost Squad Depth for All Blacks

The All Blacks are in form, and England will hope to have the trio back for that clash. Newcastle's uncapped flanker Max Hicks has been called into the 36-man squad, along with Harlequins' Jack Kenningham. Scrum-half Archie McParland, centre Max Ojomoh and wings Noah Calouri and Tobias Elliott are also included. Calouri would earn his third cap for England, having made his senior debut during their Nations Championship clash against Fiji in July.

The call-ups provide fresh options as Borthwick manages a growing injury list. Monday's injury update has taken the gloss off an exceptional England display against Australia, as Borthwick's side produced their best performance of the year in a seven-try humbling of the Wallabies. Feyi-Waboso has established himself as an X-factor talent since bursting on to the international scene at the start of 2024, but he has been beset by injuries.

He missed the Six Nations in 2025 after undergoing shoulder surgery and was absent from this year's edition with a hamstring injury. He was one of England's best players in the July leg of the Nations Championship and had recovered from a hamstring problem picked up on club duty. But his latest setback continues a frustrating run of injury misfortune. England host Japan on Saturday before facing New Zealand 12 days later.

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The squad changes will test England's depth as they aim to maintain momentum in the tournament.