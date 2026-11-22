England secured a record victory for a northern hemisphere side against New Zealand, but Matt Dawson says they must back it up in the Nations Championship final round. France face South Africa in the final.

England produced a record victory for a northern hemisphere side against New Zealand, yet Matt Dawson says Saturday felt like business - job done, move on.

That is how it should be. However, England will want to back it up. A tired but hurting New Zealand side will arrive at Allianz Stadium next Saturday looking for revenge. Three consecutive wins over New Zealand, followed by a third-place finish, would leave England in a strong position heading into 2027, when the Rugby World Cup takes place in Australia.

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Lose, though, and it will be a waste of some great momentum. If England had produced that performance two years ago against New Zealand, there would have been a lap of honour and wild celebrations. It was a record victory for a northern hemisphere side against the All Blacks, yet at full-time you would hardly have known it.

Players take responsibility for style

Even the post-match messaging from their leaders - Maro Itoje, Ellis Genge and Steve Borthwick - was that this performance had always been in them and that nobody was surprised. Dawson believes something feels different this time, and for him that comes down to the players taking responsibility. Many ex-pros called for it during the Six Nations, and finally we are seeing the players take the lead on the style of rugby they want to play.

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It is an exciting, free-flowing brand of attacking rugby that mirrors what they are used to playing in the Prem. England's backs can compete with the very best and they tore through New Zealand on multiple occasions. Credit also has to go to Borthwick for allowing the players to take control. That, in itself, shows how he is learning and evolving as a head coach.

Once players start getting 40, 50, 60 or 70 caps, they know more about certain aspects of the game than the coach because they are the ones out there experiencing it. If the environment does not allow players to turn around and say this is not going to work, then it is never going to work. The reports before the Australia game suggested honest conversations took place, with the players wanting a greater say in how the team operates.

The Six Nations was probably a big turning point. The change in mood and the feel-good factor are clear in the way England are carrying themselves. They now feel in control and, crucially, have a genuine sense of ownership in shaping the team and how it plays. Whether you are playing in 2026 or 1926, this is England rugby.

Lewis moment created unit bond

We are together. It was a united and extraordinary moment, one that will stay with me until the day I die. There was a clear bond as Lewis embraced every England player before leaving the pitch. That was a huge driver for England.

They were able to show their emotional vulnerability before quickly switching into game mode. A record victory over New Zealand was so fitting for the occasion, but I am not getting overly carried away by the big scoreline. The southern hemisphere teams are coming towards the end of a brutally long season. They have done a lot of travelling and played considerably more international rugby.

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New Zealand and South Africa, in particular, had the added emotion of four summer Tests against each other in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. At the beginning of the tournament, we were probably looking at it thinking it was a shame that the two top teams in the world were going to be on the same side of the draw. Now, they have both lost back-to-back games, with injuries also playing a part.

England should not get carried away, by any stretch. It will be incredibly difficult for New Zealand to pick themselves up after that defeat. The flight is waiting to take them home, they need some rest and will want to start thinking about next year's World Cup. England, by contrast, will be chomping at the bit.

They have momentum, and everybody is itching to get the white shirt on and run out at Allianz Stadium. Saturday will provide another really good test of how England deal with being favourites. I expect changes to be made, but I still expect England to win. After some difficult moments during this World Cup cycle, we are now seeing proper depth start to come through.

Nations Championship teaches winning ways

Closing out back-to-back Six Nations titles and last week's victory over the world champions has given them the confidence to believe they can secure further silverware. The Nations Championship has been a big success in replicating tournament rugby and, crucially, teaching teams how to win tight games. Never write off the Springboks, but France are flying high after their performances against Argentina and South Africa. Rassie Erasmus' side have lost back-to-back games, ending any perceived sense of invincibility.

However, they only needed a point to reach the final and got that in Dublin. Now it is winner takes all, and the world champions - with back-to-back Rugby World Cups and Rugby Championships behind them - should be in their element. Fabien Galthie has rotated his squad tremendously well, and France will have more energy heading into next Sunday's final.

France proven more consistent side

Those two points gained away to New Zealand with a second-string team in July ultimately proved decisive in the final standings. I would have loved England to be competing for a trophy on this final weekend, but France have been the more consistent side. The tables have turned, and suddenly the top teams in the world are in the northern hemisphere. That is the magic of this new tournament. Everything can change in the space of a week.