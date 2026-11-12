England make 10 changes for Japan Test as Pollock, Ojomoh and Joseph start

Henry Pollock, Max Ojomoh and Will Joseph will start for England against Japan on Saturday in the Nations Championship, with Steve Borthwick making 10 changes to the starting XV.

England have named a much-changed side to face Japan in Saturday's Nations Championship Test at Twickenham, with Henry Pollock, Max Ojomoh and Will Joseph all coming into the starting XV as part of 10 changes made by head coach Steve Borthwick.

Kick-off is at 4.40pm. Pollock will make only his second Test start, selected at number eight. The 21-year-old has scored eight tries in 14 caps, mostly as a replacement, including a double as a stand-in wing in Sunday's win over Australia. He was man of the match in Northampton's run to the Premiership title.

Also read Eddie Jones says Japan eyeing chaos and upset against England at Twickenham

Max Ojomoh Returns To Inside Centre

Max Ojomoh returns at inside centre in a remarkable recall. The 26-year-old has not played for England since starring in the win over Argentina a year ago and was not initially in the 36-strong squad for this month's matches. A stellar performance for England A against an Argentina XV last Friday earned him promotion ahead of Fraser Dingwall, with first-choice Seb Atkinson ruled out by a hip injury. Will Joseph starts on the right wing in place of Tommy Freeman.

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His only previous England cap came under now-Japan coach Eddie Jones in 2022. Joseph, whose older brother Jonathan won 54 caps for England between 2012 and 2020, has been one of the stars of Gloucester's resurgence this season, alternating between wing and midfield. In the front row, Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Asher Opoku-Fordjour form an all-new starting combination. Cadan Murley and Freddie Steward join Joseph in a new back three, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ankle) and George Furbank (groin) injured.

Henry Slade and Jack van Poortvliet retain their places, and Maro Itoje captains the side from the second row. There are positional switches for Alex Coles, who moves from lock to blindside flanker in place of the injured Ollie Chessum, and Ben Earl, who shifts from number eight to openside flanker. George Ford starts at fly-half, with Fin Smith, who recovered from a calf injury to play 80 minutes against Australia, rotated out of the matchday squad.

Marcus Smith Named On The Bench

Marcus Smith, who has impressed for Harlequins in recent weeks, is on the bench. Archie McParland is in line to make his Test debut off the replacements bench. The Northampton scrum-half is joined by hooker Theo Dan, loosehead Emmanuel Iyogun, tighthead Joe Heyes, lock Arthur Clark, back-rows Ben Curry and Greg Fisilau, and half-back Marcus Smith.

Borthwick said: Japan are a very well-coached side who will challenge us in different ways, and we know we will need to bring intensity throughout the game. The atmosphere at Allianz Stadium last week was incredible. The players really fed off the energy in the stadium, and we are really looking forward to being back on Saturday. We are all delighted for Archie.

He has had some bad luck with injury, so it is especially pleasing to be able to name him in an England matchday 23 for the first time. He is an outstanding young talent who has worked hard to get to this point, and we are all excited to see how he goes. Enforced absences have prevented England from building on last weekend's win with a similar selection.

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England Lineup Rejigged Ahead Of World Cup

Only centre Henry Slade, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and captain Maro Itoje have retained their starting spots in the same positions. The rejig gives others a chance to make their case a year out from the Rugby World Cup in Australia. Pollock's only previous start was in February's 42-21 home defeat by Ireland, when England were routed at the breakdown.

His challenge, albeit against weaker opposition, will be to prove his effectiveness in close quarters as well as in open spaces. Borthwick has brought more ballast into the back-row blend, with Coles moving to blindside flanker in place of the injured Chessum. Ojomoh knows Borthwick will focus on small details as much as showreel highlights.

His silky playmaking skills and running threat have never been in doubt, but England have wanted more from him in defence and work off the ball. If England secure the majority of possession as expected, his ability to pick passes in the face of a defence could spring his backline.

England XV to face Japan: Freddie Steward; Will Joseph, Henry Slade, Max Ojomoh, Cadan Murley; George Ford, Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Maro Itoje (captain), George Martin, Alex Coles, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock. Replacements: Theo Dan, Emmanuel Iyogun, Joe Heyes, Arthur Clark, Ben Curry, Greg Fisilau, Archie McParland, Marcus Smith.