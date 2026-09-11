Matt Dawson Column: England 45-22 Win vs Australia a Massive Step Up

England beat Australia 45-22 in the Nations Championship, with Matt Dawson praising the record points tally, disciplined performance, and Henry Pollock's two-try impact off the bench.

England beat Australia 45-22 in the Nations Championship on Sunday, their record points tally against the Wallabies, and Matt Dawson says it was a massive step up from the Six Nations and summer Tests.

England Beat Australia 45-22

The World Cup winner praised England's accuracy, discipline and creativity, adding they genuinely did not give Australia a sniff. Dawson said he expected Australia to provide a much sterner test. The win was a very positive way for Steve Borthwick's side to start the autumn series, given the break they have had and how the beginning of the year went. Dawson thinks criticism of Australia not turning up edges more towards how well England played than how average Australia were.

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He admitted it was not a perfect performance, but called it a massive step up from the Six Nations and even from the summer Nations Championship games. England had been galvanised by a newspaper article which claimed the end of their summer tour had been marked by player unrest over head coach Borthwick's leadership.

Dawson said that inside international camps you are very deliberate in staying tight and not letting anybody in, so you become very sensitive to any kind of criticism. There is a reason for that, he added: it draws you together and creates determination and drive to be successful. Dawson said you could see England's intensity, accuracy and discipline, with an abundance of all the things that had been highlighted over the past nine months as lacking.

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He said it is easy to pick holes in England because it is England, but sometimes you have to pat people on the back and say they got it right. The opposition was dangerous with good individual players, but from the off England's tactics were spot on, their decision-making was controlled and they looked very well-drilled.

England Backline Causes Problems

England's back three of George Furbank, Tommy Freeman and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso caused plenty of problems for Australia, but Dawson said you have to include Fin Smith and Henry Slade in that as well. He believes there is something in that backline that may allow England to see the Slade they see for Exeter, which has not been seen as much for England.

Having Feyi-Waboso, Freeman and Furbank around Slade and them understanding the positions he can get them into could bring long-term benefits. Dawson called Feyi-Waboso X-factor, saying for his early disallowed try he shifted his weight and beat someone with that pace, and he does not think many people in the world could do that. When you have players like him who can do that regularly, all of a sudden you are getting momentum.

There was a massive difference in ruck speed and momentum; England were getting lined up defensively and pushing Australia back, and with players like Feyi-Waboso and Ben Earl, and then Henry Pollock coming on, England have plenty who can break the line in traffic, making attacking much easier. Dawson said Fin Smith is leading the team, looks like a general and is in control of the game.

He has a safe pair of hands and communication from Seb Atkinson, vision from Slade and a back three that if you give them half a chance, they are going to bust the line, create opportunities and probably finish. Dawson added there were bits of Sunday's game where if New Zealand were doing it, everybody would be ranting and raving about how complete some of those tries were.

Henry Pollock Scores Two Tries

Henry Pollock has five tries in four Nations Championship matches, with only New Zealand's Will Jordan (six) scoring more. Feyi-Waboso's injury meant Pollock came off the bench to play in an unfamiliar position on the wing and he ended up scoring two of England's seven tries. Dawson said he did very well considering he was on for a whole half.

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Going forward, Dawson said having Pollock there makes a difference: he has a winger's speed, the step, great hands, the power and the bulk that other wingers do not have, and he is going to be a handful for the opposition. Defensively, Pollock was tested a couple of times and that is inevitable, but having that flexibility on the bench allows England to have a six-two split because he can cover so many positions.

Dawson said as great as it was, and he is sure Pollock loved it, unfortunately he is probably inking himself in to be quite a significant bench player moving forward, which is not really what he would like to be labelled as. Selfishly, from an England point of view, it is a fantastic weapon to have. The whole bench did really well and made a difference.

Dawson said it goes all the way back to selection, something Borthwick has previously come under fire for a little bit. It does not mean that just because he has got one right, the autumn is going to go swimmingly well, but from the off the selection has been right, the gameplan was a bit more expansive than Dawson thought it was going to be and they absolutely nailed the execution.

Tactically, Dawson loved the balance of the England performance: a really dominant set-piece, driving mauls and in-your-face defence. England have maybe always been like that but have lacked the discipline to go with it. Against Australia, they proved they have the capability to be disciplined and maintain concentration, and Dawson wants to see that over the next three weeks.

Can they, under more pressure, because they are going to face more pressure, particularly against New Zealand, still maintain that discipline and decision-making? They have got the assets to overpower Japan, but can they do it by giving away fewer than 10 penalties? Can they do it by having 15 people on the pitch for 80 minutes? All of the little things they have been after, can they do them against a team they should beat comfortably?

If they can, then when they go into the New Zealand game with it all to play for and when they are really testing themselves, they are going to have huge momentum.