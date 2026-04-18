Nationwide Cashier Unmasked for Stealing from Vulnerable Customers to Fund Lavish Social Media Holidays

A Nationwide cashier has been exposed for defrauding vulnerable customers to finance her extravagant overseas holidays, a scheme that unraveled due to her frequent social media posts showcasing her lavish trips.

A former Nationwide cashier, Kelly Kershaw, aged 54, has been exposed for stealing thousands of pounds from vulnerable customers, a deception that was brought to light by her colleagues who noticed her ostentatious displays of wealth on social media .

Kershaw, who resided in Nefyn, north Wales, managed to fund an array of luxurious holidays, including trips to exotic destinations such as Dubai, the Maldives, and Indonesia, despite her modest monthly earnings of £1,400 as a cashier. Her social media profile painted a picture of a life filled with adventure and extravagance, with posts detailing her enjoyment of sailing, skiing, and an African safari, alongside visits to Paris, Tuscany, the Greek islands for a Mamma Mia themed escape, Mexico, and Norway.

This stark contrast between her publicized lifestyle and her reported income raised suspicions among her peers at Nationwide's Caernarfon branch, where she had been employed for 18 years and was previously considered a trustworthy employee.

The scale of Kershaw's fraudulent activities became apparent when an internal investigation was initiated in October 2024. Evidence suggested she had been forging customer signatures and executing cash withdrawals without the explicit consent of the account holders.

The victims of her deceit were particularly susceptible, including a 49-year-old man with learning difficulties, an 85-year-old stroke victim, and three other elderly individuals. The court was informed that Nationwide has since compensated these victims a total of £8,630.

Kershaw eventually pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, which occurred between 2023 and 2024. She attempted to attribute her actions to a compulsive shopping addiction, claiming she also gave money to beggars and used some funds for household bills. However, she did acknowledge that a portion of the stolen money was used to finance her Caribbean holidays and other travel.

During the court proceedings, Kershaw's defense counsel, Michael Strain, suggested that her actions might be linked to an unspecified illness she developed after moving to a small community. He stated that she genuinely seemed unaware of the motivations behind her behavior, lamenting that she had lost her job, her good name, and her reputation for honesty. It was also mentioned that Kershaw is currently employed in a cleaning business.

The probation service characterized her offenses as particularly reprehensible, a sentiment echoed by Magistrate Sue Wynn-Jones, who highlighted the extreme vulnerability of her victims. Kershaw is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8th at Caernarfon Crown Court.

A spokesperson for Nationwide confirmed that the individual's employment concluded in November 2024, but declined to comment further on ongoing criminal proceedings, stating that such matters are for the court to adjudicate





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