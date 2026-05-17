Nationwide Promises to Maintain Its Branch Network in UK Until At Least 2030

Across the UK, Nationwide has pledged to maintain its entire network of branches until at least 2030, providing a stark contrast to the plans of many other major banks to close branches. This commitment to face-to-face service and localized banks aligns with Nationwide's mission to offer real choice for customers to bank how they want, through the combination of branches, online, or phone banking.

In late 2025, the savings provider Nationwide dedicated to holding its network of branches across the UK until at least 2030, contrasting with many other major banking firms which are planning to close branches during 2026.

Nation-wide stated that their pledge would be extended past 2030, offering customers reassurance that they are maintaining an investment in face-to-face service. Additionally, Nationwide provided additional support through dementia clinics, Scam Checker, and Safe Spaces initiatives. Lastly, Nationwide is anticipated to announce another cash bonus this year through their Fairer Share scheme





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nationwide Branches Branch Closures Banks Fairer Share Scheme Scam Checker SAFES CAVE Dementia Clinics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nationwide update after signs put up outside branchStaff at Nationwide have put up signs to inform customers

Read more »

Nationwide provides update on its plans for all 696 branchesThe building society recently said it would expand one of its branch services

Read more »

Nationwide Deal Rated OutstandingPersonal Finance Analyst Caitlyn Eastell highlights a new Nationwide deal with a two-year fixed rate mortgage at 95% loan-to-value and a generous incentive package for first-time buyers who may also qualify for additional cashback, while Kent Reliance's one-year fixed rate bond pays an attractive 4.71% AER.

Read more »

12 Things Orthopedic Surgeons Do to Maintain Speed, Balance, and LongevityFrom weighted planks to 'pogos' at bus stops.

Read more »