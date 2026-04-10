NATO Allies Respond to Trump's Demands, Promises Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says member nations are fulfilling US President Donald Trump's requests, including providing substantial support for securing the Strait of Hormuz and addressing concerns about the alliance's preparedness.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has affirmed that member nations are fulfilling all requests made by US President Donald Trump . He acknowledged some initial hesitancy from allies in responding to America's call for assistance in the conflict with Iran but highlighted the substantial support now being provided. Speaking in Washington, Rutte stated that some allies were initially slow to offer the logistical and other support the United States required in Iran.

He acknowledged the surprise factor, noting that President Trump opted not to inform allies beforehand to maintain the element of surprise for initial strikes. However, Rutte emphasized the significant support being provided across Europe, with allies nearly without exception fulfilling the US requests. Regarding the now famous 'daddy' comment, Rutte clarified it was a misunderstanding arising from a Dutch phrase. He explained that the translation was the issue, and that he did not intend to refer to Trump as 'my daddy.'\Rutte's statements followed a meeting with President Trump. Diplomats report that Rutte has briefed some capitals about Trump's desire for concrete commitments within the next few days to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had previously issued an ultimatum to NATO, demanding a concrete commitment to deploy warships or other military capabilities to the Middle East, warning that the bloc risked losing American support if it failed to meet these demands. The US President has expressed his disappointment with the lack of action from some allies, preferring material action over statements of support. Trump's stance indicates a shift towards expecting more tangible contributions from NATO members. During his speech, Rutte also lauded Trump's leadership, acknowledging the need for Europe to increase its defense spending. He described a shift in mindset within Europe, referencing the UK's leadership in a coalition aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Rutte emphasized that NATO would not become overly reliant on the US and that the alliance is aiming to build a stronger coalition with members quickly securing budgets and strengthening their armed forces. Even with this progress, more efforts will be needed.\Rutte's remarks came after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized America's European allies for their reluctance to support the US in its conflict with Iran. Hegseth praised Israel as a courageous ally, and suggested other allies should follow suit. Meanwhile, Trump expressed his anger towards NATO in a social media post, stating the alliance was not there when needed, and mentioning the episode with Greenland, potentially referring to his idea to annex the Danish territory. Rutte acknowledged that the US President had a right to be disappointed and emphasized his frank and candid discussions with Trump. Rutte's comments demonstrate the pressure exerted by Trump on NATO members to increase their military contributions, which is being met by both positive response and criticism from the member states. The situation underscores the ongoing efforts to recalibrate the transatlantic alliance and address the concerns raised by the United States regarding burden-sharing and military preparedness





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