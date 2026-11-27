A major Natsal-4 study from 2026 shows British young women reporting virginity doubled since 2012. The Lancet analysis details shifts in sexual habits, online activity, and demographic trends.

A comprehensive new study published in The Lancet reveals a significant transformation in intimate behaviors across Britain, with data indicating that nearly twice as many young women report never having had sex compared to the 2010-12 period. The research, titled Prevalence and trends in sexual behaviour in Britain from 1990 to 2024, draws on nearly four decades of national survey data to highlight growing sexual diversity and widespread online sexual activity.

Survey Data And Demographic Shifts

The National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, known as Natsal, have tracked these behaviors approximately once a decade since 1990. The fourth survey, Natsal-4, collected data between September 2022 and January 2024 from 6,719 people aged 16 to 59 in England, Scotland, and Wales. Participants were drawn from two probability samples, one from household addresses and one from an existing research panel, with results weighted to reflect the broad makeup of the British population.

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To measure population-level change, the researchers compared people aged 16 to 44, the age range common to all four surveys. The authors note that no large-scale survey of sexual behavior had been carried out in Britain since the third round in 2010-12. The research team set out to describe current behavior and to test whether long-running trends had continued, leveled off, or reversed over the last twelve years.

Changes In Virginity And Partner Counts

The most striking change identified in the data involves people aged 16 to 24. The proportion of young women reporting that they had never had sex nearly doubled, increasing from 18.9% in 2010-12 to 37.7% in 2022-24. Among young men in the same age group, the proportion reporting virginity rose from 18.2% to 28.4%.

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This represents a significant departure from the relatively stable patterns observed across the previous three surveys. Although nearly nine in ten participants reported having had sex at some point in their lives, with a median of five lifetime partners for both women and men, the shift among younger generations is pronounced. For the first time in the survey series, more young women reported having no sexual partners in the past year than having one partner.

Frequency Of Sex And Social Factors

The decline in sexual activity extends beyond younger generations. Among people aged 16 to 44, the median frequency of sex halved between 1990-91 and 2022-24, falling from four to two occasions in the previous four weeks. Over the same period, the proportion reporting no sexual partners in the past year rose from around one in ten to more than one in five.

Understanding how people's sexual behaviors evolve over time helps inform sexual and reproductive health policies and services while providing insight into broader societal changes. British society has changed considerably over the past decade, with young adults moving toward independent living and cohabiting relationships later in life. Growing acceptance of same-sex relationships has been accompanied by greater awareness of transgender and gender-diverse identities, contributing to a more complex landscape of sexual attraction.

Impact Of Technology And Pandemic

Technological advances have transformed how people meet partners and share sexual content, further reshaping sexual experiences. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic further disrupted patterns of social interaction, limiting opportunities to meet new sexual partners, particularly among young people. The study also reports a recent rise in the share of people aged 16 to 44 who report same-sex attraction and behavior, alongside widespread engagement in online sexual activity.

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The reasons underlying these trends appear to differ across generations. Among 16- to 24-year-olds, the decline in sexual frequency since 2010-12 was explained by the growing proportion who had never had sex, rather than by sexually experienced young people having sex less often. Earlier rounds of the survey recorded a younger age at first sex, rising partner numbers, a wider range of sexual practices, less frequent sex, and among women, more same-sex experience.