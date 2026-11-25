The Natsal-4 study shows British adults are having sex less frequently while digital intimacy rises. Key data on sexual health trends and service demands.

The fourth National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles ( Natsal-4) reveals significant transformations in the intimate lives of individuals across Britain since 1990. Published in The Lancet, this comprehensive study highlights that while sexual activity remains widespread, the frequency has declined and digital engagement has surged among the population.

Natsal-4 Methodology And Core Data Findings

The Natsal-4 research team collected data from approximately 6,700 participants aged 16 to 59 across England, Scotland, and Wales between September 2022 and January 2024. Researchers utilized random selection methods for interviews and online surveys to ensure a representative sample of the British demographic. This approach allows for robust comparisons with previous surveys conducted in 1990, 2000, and 2010 by focusing on the 16 to 44 age group common to all four study waves.

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Current data indicates that 77 percent of adults aged 16 to 59 reported having sex within the past year, while 89 percent have experienced sexual activity at least once in their lifetime. The median number of lifetime sexual partners stands at five. However, the frequency of sexual encounters has decreased markedly over the last three decades. For individuals aged 16 to 44, the average number of times they had sex in the previous four weeks dropped from four in 1990 to three in 2010, and further down to two in the 2022 to 2024 period.

Drivers Behind Declining Sexual Frequency

A significant driver of the overall decline in sexual frequency is the rising number of young people who have never engaged in sexual activity. Among those aged 16 to 24, 38 percent of young women and 28 percent of young men now report no prior sexual experience, compared to roughly one in five in earlier survey cycles. This trend suggests a generational shift in when or if intimacy begins for younger demographics in the UK.

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Dr. Wendy Macdowall from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine notes that complex factors likely influence these changes. She points to increased discussions around consent, which may empower young people to be more deliberate about timing. Additionally, broader societal trends such as higher rates of mental health conditions, reduced alcohol consumption, increased time spent online, and more young adults living with their parents contribute to this landscape.

Even among older demographics, frequency has dropped. Individuals aged 35 to 44 who are sexually active reported a decrease from three encounters per month in the previous decade to twice a month currently. Dr. Macdowall warns against attributing these shifts to single causes like the internet, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of modern social and psychological factors affecting human behavior.

Emerging Trends In Digital And Same-Sex Intimacy

For the first time, Natsal-4 included questions about online sexual behaviors, revealing that digital intimacy is now a standard component of many lives. In the past year, 81 percent of men and 37 percent of women aged 16 to 59 reported watching pornography. This prevalence is even higher among younger adults, with 86 percent of men and 50 percent of women aged 16 to 24 engaging with such content. The data indicates that solo and online activities are not simply replacing in-person sexual encounters, as usage is lower among those who have never had sex.

There has also been a notable increase in reports of same-sex experiences. Among individuals aged 16 to 44, the proportion of women reporting ever having sex with a same-sex partner doubled from 7 percent to 14 percent over the past decade. Similarly, the figure for men tripled from 4 percent to 12 percent. While this continues a long-term trend for women dating back to 1990, it represents a new shift for men, reflecting broader social acceptance and changes in self-reporting behaviors.

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Implications For Sexual And Reproductive Health Services

Professor Nigel Field from University College London emphasizes that reduced sexual frequency does not equate to reduced needs for sexual and reproductive health services. Many individuals in Britain remain at risk of sexually transmitted infections or unplanned pregnancies. Furthermore, numerous people have concerns regarding their sexual wellbeing that require professional support and attention.

Prof. Pam Sonnenberg, Principal Investigator for Natsal-4 at University College London, stressed the necessity of scientifically rigorous studies to understand these fundamental aspects of society. She argued that without such data, policymakers and health providers would rely on assumptions or extreme narratives. The Natsal-4 findings help distinguish common practices from changing trends, allowing for more targeted and effective public health interventions.

Dr. Wendy Macdowall added that the data provides a crucial baseline for distinguishing what is actually changing versus what is commonly perceived. The collaboration between University College London, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the University of Glasgow, and the National Centre for Social Research ensures that these insights are comprehensive. As online activity and diverse sexual experiences become more prevalent, health services must adapt to meet the varied and substantial needs of the British population.