Natural Sciences Major Kisses Alligator, Says They're Not As Aggressive

Kat Daley, a 22-year-old student from McNeese State University, was pictured planting a kiss on the snout of an enormous 14ft alligator named Big Al. Despite the terrifying pictures, she revealed she wasn’t afraid during the shoot at all, saying it wasn’t her first time being up close and personal with an alligator. She started working at a wildlife rehab at just seven years old and completed her education while working full time at the park. She loves the conservation aspect of saving animals and the education aspect of interacting with them.

The natural sciences major was pictured planting a kiss on the snout of an enormous 14ft alligator named Big Al. Kat Daley, 22, a student from McNeese State University, tempted fate with Big Al, putting her face just inches away from his wide-open jaws.

Despite the terrifying pictures, Daley revealed she wasn’t afraid during the shoot at all, saying it wasn’t her first time being up close and personal with an alligator. Her journey in the animal kingdom began when she started working at a wildlife rehab at just seven years old. Wearing a navy blue dress, grad cap and gown, she was even seen resting her mortarboard on Big Al’s nose, with the tassel dangling into the beast’s mouth.

Oglesbee is also no stranger to the petrifying creatures; her husband used to wrestle gators at the park, so she had no hesitation getting into the water with Big Al. Gator Country is located on 15 acres around 80 miles east of Houston. They bring them here, take care of them, feed them, pretty much let them live out their best lives they can in captivity because they don’t have a chance in the wild.

She completed her education while working full time at the park, and she said she’s in no hurry to move on. Honestly I kind of already have my dream job, so I think I’m just gonna stay right here and see where it takes me





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Alligator Kiss Natural Sciences Major Wildlife Rehab Education Conservation Interaction

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