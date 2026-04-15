Navigating the Sweet Spread Aisle: Finding Healthier Alternatives to Nutella

With Nutella's reputation for high sugar and fat content, consumers are seeking healthier breakfast spread options. This article examines various chocolate and hazelnut spreads, evaluating their nutritional profiles and highlighting which alternatives offer genuine improvements over the classic, while also emphasizing that even seemingly healthier options should be consumed in moderation.

Nutella, a beloved treat, has long been associated with indulgent, albeit unhealthy, consumption due to its high oil and sugar content . Nutrition experts consider it more akin to confectionery than a wholesome breakfast staple. Despite this, its popularity remains immense, with millions continuing to enjoy it daily. In response to consumer demand for healthier alternatives, a new generation of spreads has emerged.

These products boast features such as plant-based ingredients, no added sugar, increased nut content, higher protein, and lower carbohydrate profiles, aiming to position themselves as a more prudent choice. However, nutritionist Rob Hobson cautions that many of these alternatives, despite their marketing claims, can still be high in sugar and lack sufficient protein and fibre to be classified as truly healthy. He acknowledges, though, that some options present a nutritionally superior profile compared to others. Ultimately, discerning which spreads are genuinely beneficial and which are merely rebranded versions of the same sugary formula requires careful examination. To understand the composition of original Nutella, a typical 15g serving (approximately one tablespoon) contains 80 kcal, 4.6g of fat (1.6g saturated), and 8.4g of sugar. Its ingredients include sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts (13%), skimmed milk powder (8.7%), fat-reduced cocoa (7.4%), emulsifier (soya lecithin), and vanillin. Rob Hobson notes that with sugar accounting for 56% of its composition, Nutella should be regarded as confectionery rather than a source of significant nutritional value. The relatively low hazelnut content of 13% limits its contribution of fibre and micronutrients. The combination of sugar and saturated fat contributes to its easy overconsumption. The overall impact, however, is heavily influenced by portion size and frequency of consumption. Among the genuinely better options is Pip & Nut Chocolate Hazelnut Spread. A 15g serving provides 93 kcal, 7.8g of fat (1.2g saturated), and a significantly lower 1.4g of sugar. Its ingredients list includes Californian almonds (39.2%), hazelnuts (24%), sunflower seeds, agave syrup, cocoa mass (7%), vegetable oils (coconut, shea, rapeseed), and sea salt. Hobson highlights its substantially lower sugar content as a key improvement. The higher fat content is attributed to the generous proportion of nuts and seeds rather than added oils, resulting in increased fibre and protein for satiety. While more calorie-dense, it offers greater nutritional value per serving, positioning it closer to a nut butter than a traditional chocolate spread. It receives a health rating of 8/10. Novi Hazelnut and Chocolate Spread also presents a promising alternative. A 15g serving contains 83 kcal, 5.4g of fat (0.9g saturated), and 6.1g of sugar. Its ingredients are primarily hazelnuts (45%), sugar, fat-reduced cocoa (9%), skimmed milk powder, cocoa butter, and soya lecithin. Hobson points out the high hazelnut content as a major advantage, leading to more fibre, protein, and unsaturated fats, alongside reduced sugar compared to many other spreads. While it still contains added sugar, making it not a health food, it is considered a superior choice within its category, earning a health rating of 7.5/10. Sunfly Cocoa Sunflower Seed Butter offers another distinct option. A 15g serving delivers 92 kcal, 7.6g of fat (1.1g saturated), and a very low 2.6g of sugar. It is made from roasted sunflower kernels (76.8%), powdered chocolate (cocoa powder, cane sugar), an emulsifier, sea salt, and natural vanilla flavouring. Hobson notes its significantly lower sugar content as a positive aspect. The higher fat content stems from the abundant sunflower seeds, contributing to increased protein and fibre for satiety. Like Pip & Nut, it is more calorie-dense but provides greater nutritional value, aligning it more with a seed butter than a typical chocolate spread. Its health rating is 7/10. Even within the realm of conventionally perceived better options, moderation is key. Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, for instance, offers an improvement with a higher hazelnut content (25%), contributing beneficial fats, protein, and micronutrients. A 15g serving has 84 kcal, 5.0g of fat (0.7g saturated), and 6.9g of sugar. Its ingredients include sugar, hazelnut (25%), vegetable oil (sunflower, safflower, rice), skimmed milk powder, low-fat cocoa powder, cocoa butter, anhydrous milk fat, and soya lecithin. Hobson states that its lower sugar and saturated fat content compared to many standard spreads places it towards the better end of the spectrum, but it should still be considered a treat





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