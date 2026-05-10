Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s Six-Year Imprisonment Depicted in Netflix Series ‘Prisoner 951’

Divided into four episodes, ‘Prisoner 951’ is a biographical drama film that portrays the life-altering journey of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a caregiver of two young children. Falsely accused of spying, she spent six harrowing years in a remote, isolated prison in Iran, separated from her daughter and husband, while enduring interrogations, solitary confinement, and hunger strikes. The Netflix series was directed by Philippa Lowthorpe and stars Narges Rashidi as Nazanin and Joseph Fiennes as Richard.

In April 2016, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe , a British-Iranian charity worker, was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Tehran’s airport and imprisoned for six years due to false accusations of spying.

Her ordeal was conveyed through a four-part drama series, ‘Prisoner 951,’ which aired on Netflix in 2021. The powerful show, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe and starring Narges Rashidi as Nazanin and Joseph Fiennes as her husband Richard, garnered critical acclaim and Narges Rashidi won best leading actress at the 2026 TV BAFTA awards. Rashidi, who prepared for her role by reading Nazanin’s memoir, ‘A Yard of Sky,’ dived deep into the character’s journey, exploring Nazanin’s personal growth and resilience





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Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Prisoner 951 Drama Series Narges Rashidi British-Iranian Charity Worker Falsely Accused Of Spying Interrogations Solitary Confinement False Hopes Of Release Hunger Strikes Iran-Iraq War Daughter Gabriella

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